Wrexham Standings: EFL League One Table After 40 Games
On a day when Wrexham could have taken a massive step toward the EFL Championship, the Red Dragons only managed a 2–2 draw with relegation candidate, Cambridge United.
Wrexham came into their away fixture against a struggling Cambridge side on a three-game winning streak. Phil Parkinson's men looked every bit the favorites to come away with three points when George Dobson found the back of the net just four minutes into the match.
Cambridge stunned the Red Dragons on the brink of halftime, though, when Liam Bennett bagged his first EFL League One goal to bring his side level. Josh Stokes then gave the hosts the lead from the spot just three minutes into the second half. Sam Smith tried to rally a comeback with a goal of his own in the 58th minute, but Wrexham could not find a winner.
Wrexham now started off April the same way they started off March—dropping points in important matches. With just six games left in the 2024–25 season, the pressure is on the Red Dragons to get their Championship campaign back on track at the weekend.
Here's a look at the top six in the League One table after Wrexham completed their 40th game this season.
Place
Team
Points
Games Played
1
Birmingham City
89
38
2
Wrexham
78
40
3
Wycombe Wanderers
75
39
4
Charlton
72
40
5
Stockport County
71
40
6
Bolton
63
39
On paper, Wrexham's draw did not hinder their place in the League One standings. The Red Dragons still remain second with a three-point gap to Wycombe. However, Wycombe also dropped points on Tuesday after being held to a scoreless draw by Shrewsbury Town. Had Wrexham defeated Cambridge, they could have gone five points clear of their biggest competitors.
Wycombe do have a game in hand, though, that could bring them level with the oldest club in Wales should they come out victorious when the time comes. The two sides are in a tight battle for second place; whichever club finishes the season in second earns direct promotion to the Championship.
Birmingham City, meanwhile, secured a 1–2 victory over Bristol Rovers. The Blues have a commanding lead atop the table and practically already have their spot in the Championship next season.
Wrexham's Next Five Games
- Wrexham vs. Burton Albion (H): Saturday, Apr. 5, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wigan vs. Wrexham (A): Saturday, Apr. 12, 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Bristol Rovers (H): Friday, Apr. 18, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Blackpool vs. Wrexham (A): Monday, Apr. 21, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)
- Wrexham vs. Charlton (H): Saturday, Apr. 26, 10 a.m. ET/3 p.m. GMT (League One)