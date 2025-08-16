Wrexham vs. West Brom: Preview, Prediction and Lineups
Wrexham host their first second-tier fixture in over 40 years, as they welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday afternoon.
The Hollywood-owned north Wales club earned their third successive promotion via a second place finish in League One last season, and have enjoyed a dramatic start to the 2025–26 campaign.
Phil Parkinson’s side looked set to get off to the perfect start away at Southampton last weekend, but succumbed to a late Saints show, with Jack Stephens scoring the winning goal in stoppage time after Wrexham had led the contest for so long.
They then staged a remarkable comeback of their own in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday, with Ollie Palmer scoring twice at the death to take their tie with Hull City to penalties. A 5–3 victory in the shootout has set up a second round clash against Preston North End.
West Brom were on the receiving end of a penalty shootout defeat in midweek, losing to Derby County. But their Championship season did at least start with a 1–0 victory over Blackburn Rovers last weekend.
The Baggies have recorded four straight top half finishes in the second tier and have made one play-off appearance since their Premier League relegation in 2021. However, expectations have been tempered for Ryan Mason’s side this season.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Wrexham’s upcoming clash.
What Time Does Wrexham vs. West Brom Kick Off?
- Location: Wrexham, Wales
- Stadium: Racecourse Ground
- Date: Saturday, August 16
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Busby
Wrexham vs. West Brom Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Wrexham: 1 win
- West Brom: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Wrexham 1–2 West Brom (Jul. 31, 1971) - Watney Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Wrexham
West Brom
Wrexham 3–3 (5–3p) Hull City - 12/08/25
West Brom 1–1 (2–3p) Derby County - 12/08/25
Southampton 2–1 Wrexham - 09/08/25
West Brom 1–0 Blackburn - 09/08/25
Groningen 3–1 Wrexham - 02/08/25
West Brom 3–2 Rayo Vallecano - 02/08/25
Wellington Phoenix 1–0 Wrexham - 19/07/25
Lincoln City 4–2 West Brom - 26/07/25
Sydney FC 2–1 Wrexham - 15/07/25
Blackpool 2–1 West Brom - 19/07/25
How to Watch Wrexham vs. West Brom on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+
United Kingdom
ITVX, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, STV Player, ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Wrexham Team News
Nathan Broadhead has joined the club from Ipswich Town in a record deal for the Welsh side, and the playmaker should appear for the first time at his new home on Saturday.
The hosts are without experienced forwards Kieffer Moore and Jay Rodriguez through injury, with Josh Windass likely to start up top with Sam Smith.
Andy Cannon, George Thomason and Oliver Rathbone are also out injured.
Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. West Brom
Wrexham predicted lineup vs. West Brom (3-5-2): Ward; Cleworth, Coady, Brunt; Barnett, Dobson, James, O'Brien, Cacace; Windass, Smith
West Brom Team News
The late sending off of Darnell Furlong meant West Brom’s 1–0 win over Blackburn ended on a sour note, but Mason will have the right back available for Saturday’s trip to North Wales after he served his suspension in the Carabao Cup.
Furlong should start in a defence that also contains former Liverpool centre back Nat Phillips, who joined the club this summer.
Daryl Dike and Tammer Bany Odeh are sidelined for the Baggies, so Aune Selland Heggebø will continue up top for Mason’s side.
West Brom Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham
West Brom predicted lineup vs. Wrexham (4-2-3-1): Griffiths; Furlong, Phillips, Heggem, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Price, Grant; Heggebø
Wrexham vs. West Brom Score Prediction
Wrexham’s late show on Tuesday night means they’re now seven games unbeaten at home, and West Brom have their work cut out if they’re to build on an impressive victory over Blackburn last week.
Mason, in his first full-time managerial role, still has plenty to learn, and he’s facing up against a canny operator in Parkinson here. While Wrexham are at home, they’ll likely be content with absorbing pressure and hitting their visitors in transition, with the Baggies set to enjoy much more of the ball than they did last week.
The Welsh club proved at St. Mary’s last weekend that they belong at this level, and their dramatic midweek triumph could set the stage for a big win here.
Prediction: Wrexham 2–1 West Brom