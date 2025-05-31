X Reacts as PSG Make History With Famous Champions League Triumph
Paris Saint-Germain have finally got their hands on the Champions League trophy.
In the first season after the Kylian Mbappé era came to a close, PSG blossomed into everything they were supposed to be over the past five years, roaring to a 5–0 victory over Inter to secure the biggest win in the history of the Champions League.
PSG wasted little time taking control of the game, and they were ahead after just 12 minutes. Désiré Doué found Achraf Hakimi completely alone in the six-yard box and the former Inter man refused to celebrate as he tapped home.
The Parisian onslaught continued and they doubled their lead just eight minutes later. Doué led the celebrations this time after Federico Dimarco, who fell asleep for the opening goal, deflected his strike into the back of the net.
Amid the spectacle of the final, Hakimi provided plenty of entertainment on his own.
A right-back by trade, Hakimi found himself in nearly every position on the pitch. It became impossible to predict where he would pop up as his movement pulled Inter’s once-resolute defence apart with ease.
Marcus Thuram should have headed one back for Inter 10 minutes before the interval, but that was as close as Simeone Inzaghi’s side came in a first half which was dominated by PSG.
With 62% possession, 13 shots compared to Inter’s two and almost twice as many accurate passes, there felt like only one possible outcome from this game.
There were more signs of life about Inter after the break, but it meant nothing as PSG added a third shortly after the hour break.
Some lovely passes from Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha sent Doué through on goal, and the young winger made no mistake to guarantee the trophy would be heading back to Paris.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was next up to celebrate, racing through on goal and driving into the bottom corner to become the first Georgian goalscorer in Champions League history.
History was made when young substitute Senny Mayulu netted a fifth to seal the biggest margin of victory in the history of the Champions League.