X Reacts to Tottenham Hotspur Winning Europa League Final
Tottenham Hotspur are Europa League champions after defeating Manchester United in the final. A special moment and day for the club and their supporters, but one that was meant to deliver quality reactions given Ange Postecoglou’s early-season promise of winning a trophy in his second year.
No one knew what to expect at kick-off, but most assumed it would be an interesting game given both teams giving sub-par performances in the Premier League all season. A European final is one thing, facing a domestic opponent in said match is another.
Most of what United did came down the right flank through Amad Diallo. Though, he wasn’t able to really put any pressure on Guglielmo Vicario’s goal. It looked like it was going to be a cagey, apprehensive affair with both teams struggling to create consistent opportunities. It took until the verge of halftime for the first real moment of the game.
Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Pape Sarr played a dangerous ball in which only needed a simple touch to put on target. Well, Johnson’s touch was anything other than that as it bounced up, came off Luke Shaw and eventually crept in. A calamitous goal and one summing up the quality of the first half. The goal was ruled officially scored by Johnson to Shaw’s relief.
The second 45 was similar to the first, but given the result Tottenham fans won’t care. They’ve ended their 17-year trophy drought and are playing in the Champions League next season. For Man Utd, disappointment where there could’ve been joy. A tumultuous season comes to an end on the weekend as Ruben Amorim looks to solve major problems at the club.
Here’s how social media experienced the Europa League final.