Xabi Alonso Makes Admission Over Rodrygo’s Club World Cup Minutes
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has once again defended his decision to bench Rodrygo in his side’s Club World Cup semifinal defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Rodrygo ended the tournament having started just once, in the opening draw with Al Hilal. He appeared off the bench twice for a further 27 minutes combined and was an unused substitute as Madrid fell 4–0 to the European champions on Wednesday.
Amid uncertainty over his role under Alonso, Rodrygo has been the subject of significant transfer interest. Arsenal are keen, while Manchester City and even PSG have been named as suitors of the Brazil international.
While Alonso is reportedly open to selling Rodrygo, he has continued to pledge his support to the 24-year-old this summer.
”The fact that he didn’t play again is a game-by-game decision,” Alonso insisted. “The way things were going, we needed another player. There haven't been any decisions about the future throughout this entire championship; we haven’t rotated much.”
Just six Madrid players featured for fewer minutes this summer than Rodrygo, including returning injured duo Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão as well as youngsters Jacobo Ramon and Víctor Muñoz.
Defending his limited rotation, Alonso added: “We want to build a team that plays as a unit and maintain that feeling and spirit. The [Club] World Cup has been very demanding; we’ve left in the penultimate stage, it hurts, and now we’ll see what happens.”
Madrid are said to be demanding upwards of €80 million (£69 million, $93.8 million) to part ways with Rodrygo, who remains under contract at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2028.
