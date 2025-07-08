Four Possible Destinations for Real Madrid Star Rodrygo
Rodrygo continues to be at the center of transfer speculation as top clubs across Europe fight for his signature this summer.
Following Real Madrid’s poor 2024–25 campaign, Rodrygo emerged as one of the players who could be on his way out of the biggest club in the world, along with Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez. The Brazilian struggled to produce in Carlo Ancelotti’s final season in charge, recording just one goal in his final 22 appearances ahead of the Club World Cup.
The arrival of Xabi Alonso has not helped the winger rediscover his form; Rodrygo has made just one start in the United States and logged only four minutes in the Club World Cup knockout stage. With each passing game, it looks more and more likely the two-time Champions League winner could be heading toward an exit.
Here’s four potential destinations should Rodrygo opt to leave Real Madrid this summer.
4. Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain are still riding the high of claiming their first-ever Champions League title. Luis Enrique’s side features some of the best attackers in the world, from Ballon d’Or frontrunner Ousmane Dembélé to 20-year-old phenom Désiré Doué.
With Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left wing, you would think the Parisians are all set up top. Except PSG are never one to turn away from a potential blockbuster transfer, and have reportedly joined the battle for Rodrygo.
Of all the clubs linked with the Real Madrid forward, PSG seem the most far-fetched destination for Rodrygo. Yet Kvaratskhelia only bagged eight goals in his debut season in the French capital while Rodrygo found the back of the net 14 times in what is widely considered as his “worst” season for Los Blancos in recent memory.
Still, even if an in-form Rodrygo is an upgrade to Kvaratskhelia, it might not be a necessary one for PSG; after all, they were the best team in the sport last season for a reason.
3. Manchester City
Manchester City have already spent big this summer, welcoming Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki and Marcus Bettinelli to Pep Guardiola’s side. Although it would have seemed like a pipedream to add Rodrygo to that list just a few weeks ago, recent reports indicate the Premier League giants are pursuing the 24-year-old.
Rodrygo knows Manchester City well from Real Madrid’s battles with the English outfit in the Champions League. The winger carried Los Blancos against Guardiola’s men en-route to Real Madrid’s 2022 and 2024 Champions League titles.
On paper, it is obvious why one of the best teams in Europe would want to snatch a talent like Rodrygo. Yet, Manchester City already have plenty of options on either wing, including new signing Cherki, Jérémy Doku, Savinho, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and even Omar Marmoush.
Rodrygo would have to consider whether he wants to face so much competition for a starting spot or go to a club where one is already waiting for him.
2. Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are in need of an upgrade on the left wing if they want to make a run in the Champions League next season. Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman have underwhelmed as of late, most notably against European teams in big-time matches.
Sure, Harry Kane and Michael Olise can carry much of the attack for Vincent Kompany’s side, but they are not enough to get Bayern Munich past the likes of PSG, Barcelona or Liverpool next season. With the added blow of Jamal Musiala’s long-term ankle injury, the German champions will be begging for additional creativity up top.
Along with his playmaking and versatility, Rodrygo would also bring a wealth of experience to the German outfit. The 24-year-old has showed out for Real Madrid in the biggest of matches across all competitions, winning his first Champions League title at just 21 years old.
If given the freedom to play his best football, Rodrygo could be the missing piece Bayern Munich need to get over the line in Europe for the first time since 2020.
1. Arsenal
Of all the interested clubs across Europe, Arsenal lead the way in the race for Rodrygo. The Gunners have been linked with the Brazilian since the end of last season and would be a near-perfect fit for the Real Madrid winger.
Arsenal’s struggles up top were on full display in their 2024–25 campaign. Mikel Arteta’s men only scored 69 league goals last season, 17 less than Premier League champions Liverpool and three less than third-place Manchester City. Natural midfielder Mikel Merino led the Gunners’ line for much of the latter half of the season while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard took turns disappointing on the left wing.
A player of Rodrygo’s caliber joining Bukayo Saka and potential new signing Viktor Gyökeres would give Arsenal one of the most lethal attacks in the English top-flight. It would also allow the Real Madrid outcast to play in his preferred position after years stuck on the right.
After finishing as the Premier League runners-up in three consecutive seasons, Arsenal need a great left winger to finally be crowned champions of England.