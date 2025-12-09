2025–26 Copa del Rey Round of 32: Barcelona, Real Madrid Learn Opponents
Barcelona and Real Madrid both have third-tier opposition to look forward to in the 2025–26 Copa del Rey round of 32 as they prepare for respective meetings with Guadalajara and Talavera.
While La Liga teams join the Copa del Rey in the first round of proceedings, those teams that have qualified for the Supercopa de España are given a free pass in the first two rounds of the competition.
As a result, Real Madrid and reigning champions Barcelona are only entering this year’s tournament at this current stage alongside their opponents in their respective Supercopa semifinals, Atlético Madrid and Athletic Club.
Coincidentally, those four teams are the most successful in Copa del Rey history. Barcelona lead the way with 32 titles to their name, comfortably ahead of Athletic (24) in second. Real Madrid have 20 triumphs to their name, with Atlético fourth in the standings on 10 wins.
Barcelona’s bid to retain their title begins with a journey to third-division side CD Guadalajara—not to be confused with the Mexican outfit of the same name—and the 6,000-seater Estadio Pedro Escartín.
As for Real Madrid, Los Blancos are also preparing for third-tier opposition in the form of CF Talavera. The hosts of this tie, bottom of the league at the time of the draw, play in front of 5,000 fans.
When Is the Copa del Rey Round of 32?
Fans won’t have to wait long for this action to get underway, with the round of 32 scheduled to begin on Dec. 16.
Games will be played across that weekend to determine the 16 teams to advance to the quarterfinals, which are booked in for the midweek slot around Jan. 14, 2026.
Copa del Rey Round of 32 Draw in Full
- Ourense CF vs. Athletic Club
- Atlético Baleares vs. Atlético Madrid
- CF Talavera vs. Real Madrid
- CD Guadalajara vs. FC Barcelona
- Real Murcia vs. Real Betis
- CD Eldense vs. Real Sociedad
- Burgos CF vs. Getafe CF
- Cultural Leonesa vs. Levante UD
- SD Eibar vs. Elche CF
- RC Deportivo vs. Real Mallorca
- Real Racing Club vs. Villarreal CF
- Real Sporting vs. Valencia CF
- SD Huesca vs. Osasuna
- Granada CF vs. Rayo Vallecano
- Albacete Balompié vs. RC Celta Vigo
- Deportivo Alavés vs. Sevilla FC