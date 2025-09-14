‘Avoidable Actions’—Xabi Alonso Reveals Dean Huijsen’s Reaction to Controversial Red Card
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso revealed that Dean Huijsen was “angry” after he was harshly sent off in their 2–1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday.
Madrid triggered Huijsen’s £50 million ($67.8 million) release clause in his Bournemouth contract back in June, ensuring he featured for Alonso’s side at the Club World Cup. The teenager has made an impressive start to life in the Spanish capital, having spent his senior career away from his homeland.
However, Huijsen picked up his second red card of his Los Blancos career on Gameweek 4 of the new La Liga season, with Madrid leading 1–0 in San Sebastian. The center back was forced into an emergency defensive situation just after the half-hour mark, when he was caught off-guard by a hopeful Sociedad punt upfield.
Mikel Oyarzabal got on the wrong side of Huijsen and collapsed to the turf after the defender tugged on his shoulder. The pair were a fair distance from goal, and Madrid had Éder Militão on the cover, but referee Jesús Gil Manzano opted to brandish a red card. The video assistant referee (VAR) did not ask Manzano to consult with the pitchside monitor.
Thus, the visitors played the final hour with 10 men, but nonetheless ground out a 2–1 victory. Speaking post-match, Alonso depicted Huijsen’s mood: “He was angry and relieved with the team’s victory. Yes, these are avoidable actions, because there was a lot of space and [Mikel] Oyarzabal didn’t have the ball under control.”
The Madrid boss believed a yellow card for the incident would’ve sufficed, and the Spanish refereeing committee have said that Huijsen was wrongfully sent off. Thus, there‘s a chance that the defender’s domestic ban is rescinded, with Huijsen currently suspended for Madrid’s game against Espanyol next Saturday.
No matter what, he’ll be available for the first game of their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night, as Marseille visit the Santiago Bernabéu on Matchday 1 of the league phase.