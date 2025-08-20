‘Noticeable’—Xabi Alonso Excited by Kylian Mbappe Change in La Liga Opener
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso believes Kylian Mbappé is playing with an added intensity this season as he bids to right the wrongs of his debut campaign.
Despite netting 44 goals across all competitions, Mbappé’s first season at Madrid fell short of expectations on both an individual and a collective level. Questions were regularly asked about his fit alongside Vinicius Junior and a failure to win any major silverware ultimately cost manager Carlo Ancelotti his job.
Alonso took charge of his first La Liga game as Madrid boss on Tuesday, overseeing a 1–0 win over Osasuna which was inspired by a goal from Mbappé, who inherited the team’s No. 10 shirt following the departure of Luka Modrić.
With his favorite number on his back, Alonso insisted Mbappé already looks like a different player compared to last season.
“After the first year, I think he wants more,” Alonso reflected. “I don’t know if it’s because of the number or his ambition to win, but it’s noticeable.
“You do feel that he wants to be able to perform better as an individual and inspire those around him. His desire is evident every day, and today he created these different plays that are decisive.”
Overall, it was an underwhelming start to the season from Madrid, who continued without Rodrygo after Alonso declined to bring the Brazil international off the bench. The boss has no concerns about his side, however, insisting they still need to shake off the dust from their truncated preseason.
“There are positives, starting with the result, which is the most important thing,” Alonso said. “Osasuna has had more time for preseason, and it showed; they were a very well-trained team. If we had scored early in the match, it would have changed the situation completely.”