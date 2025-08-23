Xabi Alonso ‘Grants Surprise Rodrygo Request’ Over Real Madrid Future
Rodrygo is expected to earn some minutes for Real Madrid in Sunday’s meeting with Real Oviedo after speaking with manager Xabi Alonso about his role in the team, a report has claimed.
After ending last season in a storm of uncertainty, Rodrygo has struggled for minutes following Alonso’s arrival. Having started just once at the Club World Cup, he went unused in Madrid’s La Liga opener against Osasuna.
The summer transfer window has been full of rumors and speculation surrounding a possible exit from Madrid, with a handful of Premier League sides touted as suitors. Rodrygo, for his part, is always believed to have stressed his desire to fight for his future in Madrid.
According to ESPN, Rodrygo could earn his first minutes of the season against Oviedo and, interestingly, they could come as a left winger.
Rodrygo’s desire to play as a left-sided forward is no secret but it is claimed that he has specifically spoken with Alonso to request a move away from the right wing this season.
Madrid’s left side is arguably the strongest in world football. Vinicius Junior is the usual starter out wide but the Brazilian has occasionally swapped roles with central striker Kylian Mbappé, who is equally as comfortable out wide.
Ahead of the game, Alonso was asked whether he had spoken with Rodrygo about his role in the squad.
“We’re only one game in,” Alonso said. “All the decisions about playing and making the starting 11 are mine, solely and exclusively.
“I speak with many players, and I’ve spoken with Rodrygo too, of course.”
Alonso is reported to be planning to give Rodrygo a chance to prove himself on the left against Oviedo, although the Brazil international may have to settle for minutes off the bench behind Vinicius and Mbappé.