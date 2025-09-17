USMNT’s Timothy Weah Scores First Goal for New Club Against Real Madrid
On the opening day of the 2025–26 Champions League season, USMNT players are already making their presences felt with Timothy Weah scoring against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.
A trip to face Real Madrid seemed like a tough task for Marseille in their opening game of the competition. Nevertheless, the French side traded blows with Los Blancos early and eventually found the breakthrough with a stellar goal from Weah.
Mason Greenwood recovered the ball around the halfway line and was off to the races. Before entering the box, Weah overlapped and Greenwood played him through on goal. The USMNT forward didn’t hesitate and fired a shot past Thibaut Courtois to give Marseille the lead.
Thirty-one years after his father, George, scored against Real Madrid at the Bernabéu, Timothy has followed in familial footsteps.
It’s Weah’s second career Champions League goal. Last season, he found the back of the net against PSV Eindhoven in one of his nine appearances for Juventus in the 2024–25 Champions League. He had previously failed to score in his five Champions League appearances for Lille.
It took the 25-year-old just five games to open his Marseille account. He’ll hope the goal helps his confidence during a potentially successful loan stint with Roberto Di Zerbi’s side as the 2026 FIFA World Cup looms.
Unfortunately for Marseille, Weah’s goal wasn’t enough to escape the Bernabéu with a positive result. Kylian Mbappé dispatched two penalties to become the joint-sixth all-time goalscorer in Champions League history, guiding Real Madrid to a 2–1 comeback win against the Ligue 1 side.