Yokohama F. Marinos 1–3 Liverpool: Player Ratings As Wirtz Scores First Reds Goal
Liverpool came from behind to secure their third pre-season friendly win of the summer on Wednesday, beating Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos 3–1 as Florian Wirtz scored his first goal for the club.
Despite Tsunami warnings across Japan, Wednesday’s friendly was unaffected as Liverpool sought to recover from the weekend’s surprise 4–2 defeat to Milan in Hong Kong. The Reds made an encouraging start to the encounter and almost found themselves ahead in the eighth minute as Cody Gakpo bent an effort onto the post.
But the Premier League champions struggled to build any significant momentum in the final third despite their territorial dominance, while also looking vulnerable on the counter-attack—as they were against Milan. Marinos forced Giorgi Mamardashvili into his first save of the day just before the break through Jun Amano’s header as the Japanese side grew in confidence.
Liverpool struggled with the quality of the pitch at the Nissan Stadium but Marinos had no such issues on home soil. Asahi Uenaka should have fired his side ahead just moments after the break but inexplicably redirected his header wide of Mamardashvili’s goal, while Dean David had the ball in the net several minutes later only to be denied by a correct offside call.
The flag couldn’t save Liverpool in the 55th minute, however. Having witnessed Darwin Núñez slice a volley wide at the other end, the Reds then watched Uenaka open the scoring as he slid the ball beyond Mamardashvili from close range following a sumptuous pass from Ren Kato.
Frustration turned to ecstasy for those of a Liverpool persuasion just after the hour mark as Wirtz provided a much-needed equaliser. Curtis Jones was at the heart of a quick breakaway for the Reds and the Englishman got a touch on Salah’s pass to redirect the ball towards the German midfielder, who fired home effortlessly from 10 yards.
Liverpool turned the game on its head within six second-half minutes as 18-year-old Trey Nyoni completed the comeback. Another summer recruit was instrumental in the strike, with Jeremie Frimpong delivering an inch-perfect cross to the far post that the young midfielder poked into an empty net.
16-year-old Rio Ngumoha stole the show in the closing half-hour and eventually added a third for the Reds. Having already stung the goalkeeper’s palms, the teenager proceeded to collect the ball just inside the Marinos half, drive 30 yards up the pitch and fire into the far corner to cap a fine second-half display for Liverpool.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—6/10—After a costly mix-up with Kostas Tsimikas late in the defeat to Milan, Mamardashvili produced no such shaky moments at the Nissan Stadium. He was forced into one fine save late in the first half and was helpless for the opener.
RB: Conor Bradley—6/10—Made a number of powerful bursts up the pitch but failed to showcase his usual quality in the final third. An unexceptional performance from the indefatigable right back.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—4/10—Struggled a touch with the speed of Élber in the opening half-hour and a scuffed pass almost proved costly as Marinos broke clear. Unnecessarily vacated the space in which Uenaka scored the opener, too.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—7/10—Cut out one promising Marinos delivery into the box as he bailed out Milos Kerkez and did excellently during a one-v-one battle with Yuri Araújo after another Liverpool error in possession.
LB: Milos Kerkez—6/10—Typically energetic down the left-hand side, although, as mentioned, he lost possession in dangerous territory early in the half before being saved by Van Dijk.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—6/10—A competent but unspectacular performance from Liverpool’s Dutch general in the engine room. Harder tests will come when the Premier League season commences in mid-August.
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—7/10—Another impressive outing in a deeper role, with Szoboszlai expertly showcasing his versatility. Worked tirelessly in the centre of the pitch and played some excellent passes.
RW: Mohamed Salah—8/10—Played one particularly stunning through ball to unleash Gakpo in the first half, with the Egyptian a bright spark in possession. His stunning passing range caused Marinos all manner of problems and he was integral in Liverpool’s leveller.
AM: Florian Wirtz—6/10—Not the cleanest performance from the £116 million summer recruit, whose usual close control and intricate dribbling was hampered by the bobbly surface. However, he still managed to get on the scoresheet with his final touch.
LW: Cody Gakpo—7/10—The best opportunities fell to the Dutchman, who is one of the few set to benefit from Luis Díaz’s Bayern Munich move. Cracked the post early doors with a teasing effort and was a menace down the left-hand side, even if a little wasteful.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—6/10—Offered his Liverpool debut by Arne Slot and showed plenty of energy during a tepid first half. Came close with a clever near-post flick but was not overly involved in Japan.
Substitutes
SUB: Curtis Jones (46’ for Gravenberch)—7/10—Stole possession in the opposition half for Liverpool’s equaliser and subsequently facilitated Wirtz’s effort.
SUB: Darwin Núñez (46’ for Ekitiké)—5/10—Missed a glaring opportunity just before Marinos scored and was otherwise fairly anonymous.
SUB: Wataru Endo (59’ for Van Dijk)—6/10—Earned a heartwarming reception on his return to Japan, even donning the captain’s armband during the second half.
SUB: Rio Ngumoha (63’ for Gakpo)—8/10—Another stunning performance from the phenom, who was typically brave in possession after coming on. Marinos couldn’t handle his speed and agility, with Ngumoha’s brilliant solo goal the highlight of the encounter.
SUB: Harvey Elliott (63’ for Salah)—6/10—Featured on the right wing in place of Salah and drifted inside effectively to allow Frimpong space out wide.
SUB: Andy Robertson (63’ for Kerkez)—6/10—Had very little to do as Liverpool steadied themselves and took complete control of the game.
SUB: Kostas Tsimikas (63’ for Konaté)—6/10—Featured at centre back again for the Reds and was seldom tested by the tiring legs of Marinos.
SUB: Jeremie Frimpong (63’ for Bradley)—7/10—Burst down the right flank frequently and set up Nyoni’s effort with a stellar delivery.
SUB: Alexis Mac Allister (63’ for Szoboszlai)—7/10—Refused to surrender the ball on his return from injury, showing off his wonderful technical ability.
SUB: Trey Nyoni (63’ for Wirtz)—7/10—Made a brilliant dart to the far post for his goal, which he took well on the stretch.
Subs not used: Ármin Pécsi (GK), Freddie Woodman (GK), Luca Stephenson, Tyler Morton.