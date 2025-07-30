How Hugo Ekitike Fared on Liverpool Debut vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
The Alexander Isak saga may be dominating headlines as links with Anfield persist, but Wednesday saw Liverpool’s new £79 million ($105.6 million) striker make his unofficial debut for the club.
Hugo Ekitiké, who recently finalised a blockbuster move from Eintracht Frankfurt, was named in Arne Slot’s starting lineup for the clash with Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan—Liverpool’s fourth pre-season friendly of the summer.
The Frenchman was omitted from the squad for the recent 4–2 defeat to Milan in Hong Kong but was called upon to lead the line against Marinos in front of an expectant and sell-out crowd.
Here’s how Ekitiké performed during his first Liverpool outing.
Hugo Ekitiké vs. Yokohama F. Marinos
Bizarrely, Ekitiké already entered Wednesday’s encounter with something to prove. Amid Liverpool interest in wantaway Newcastle United striker Isak, the debutant will have been desperate to hit the ground running in Japan.
The 23-year-old was readily involved during the first half as he sought to make a lasting impression, offering plenty of energy in the final third both in and out of possession. While he didn’t enjoy a huge number of touches during a fairly tame opening period, he did almost provide an opener for the Reds with a neat front-post backheel that forced a save from Park Il-gyu.
Liverpool were not at their blistering best during the first half and Ekitiké was one of those who suffered from the bumpy playing surface. There were a few loose touches—he was not alone in that regard—and the Reds struggled to feed him on too many occasions. He did pose a threat from set pieces, as expected given his height, but couldn’t make a clean contact with one tantalising corner midway through the half.
Ekitiké was unsurprisingly withdrawn at halftime as he gets to grips with his new surroundings, with Liverpool eager to ease him into the fold. Overall, there were some encouraging signs from the Frenchman, but little of note to write home about.
When Will Hugo Ekitiké Play for Liverpool Next?
Liverpool have a few more pre-season outings before the 2025–26 Premier League campaign commences. The Reds will return to Anfield for their next friendlies, with back-to-back matches against La Liga outfit Athletic Club on Aug. 4. Attention then turns to the Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium.
Ekitiké will be offered his competitive debut with the Reds on Friday, Aug. 15, with Liverpool kicking off the Premier League season as defending champions against Bournemouth.