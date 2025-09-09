Report: Zinedine Zidane Preparing for Grand Managerial Return
Zinedine Zidane is reportedly gearing up to succeed Didier Deschamps as the next manager of the France national team.
Four years ago, Zidane bid farewell to the Spanish capital for the second time to close the chapter on his managerial career with his former club. The Frenchman led Real Madrid to 11 trophies, including three consecutive Champions League titles, during his time on the touchline at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Since his departure in 2021, Zidane has not taken another managerial position. Instead, it was widely speculated that the 53-year-old was waiting to take charge of Les Bleus, an opportunity L’Équipe report is on the horizon.
The French outlet claims Zidane is “preparing” to replace Deschamps following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Although no official deals have been struck, it is “obvious” to everyone behind the scenes that the former Real Madrid boss will be the next leader of the France national team.
While Zidane waits to be appointed, he is reportedly devoting his time to watching Ligue 1 and European matches, taking notes and compiling “ideas about the future play” of Les Bleus.
It would be a fitting homecoming for Zidane, who made 80 appearances for the France national team from 1990 to 2006. The legendary midfielder helped his country get to the 2006 FIFA World Cup final, where he infamously was sent off before Italy claimed the title in a penalty shootout.
Beyond the connection to his country, Zidane would also get to mentor many players he already has a close relationship with through his ties to Real Madrid. In fact, the icon was present at Kylian Mbappé’s presentation in the Spanish capital back in 2024.
Zidane will have to wait at least another 10 months before he could complete such a grand return to France, though. Deschamps is the man entrusted with leading Les Bleus at next summer’s tournament, where Mbappé and co. will hope to make their third consecutive World Cup final.