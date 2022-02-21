Oklahoma redshirt-senior slugger Jocelyn Alo made history in Sunday’s 8–0 victory over Texas State, as she recorded her 95th career home run, which tied an NCAA record.

Alo’s home run came in the first inning on a 1–0 pitch that was blasted to dead center, which made it a 2–0 game.

Alo’s home run tied fellow Sooner Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record, which was set in 2015.

Chamberlain reacted to her record being tied on Twitter during the game.

With the win on Saturday, the reigning national champions and No. 1 ranked Sooners moved to 10–0 on the season.

More College Sports Coverage: