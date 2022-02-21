Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

OU’s Jocelyn Alo Blasts 95th Career Home Run, Ties NCAA Record

Oklahoma redshirt-senior slugger Jocelyn Alo made history in Sunday’s 8–0 victory over Texas State, as she recorded her 95th career home run, which tied an NCAA record.

Alo’s home run came in the first inning on a 1–0 pitch that was blasted to dead center, which made it a 2–0 game.

Alo’s home run tied fellow Sooner Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record, which was set in 2015.

SI Recommends

Chamberlain reacted to her record being tied on Twitter during the game.

With the win on Saturday, the reigning national champions and No. 1 ranked Sooners moved to 10–0 on the season. 

More College Sports Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

donovan mitchell
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Out for All-Star Game Due to Illness

The guard, who’s made the All-Star team in three straight seasons, said the issue is not related to COVID-19.

By Nick Selbe
Harrison Burton's car flips in a crash at the Daytona 500.
Racing

Burton Flips, Hamlin Crashes Out in Early Daytona 500 Crash

Eights cars were involved in the first stage pile-up.

By Associated Press
Wilky Denaud
Play
College Football

Under Armour Next Miami Camp Top Performers

Elite class of 2023 and 2024 talent shine in first Under Armour camp of the 2022 circuit

By John Garcia Jr.
Warde Manuel at a press conference.
College Basketball

Michigan AD Says There is ‘No Excuse’ for Altercation

He said he apologized to the Badgers’ athletic director.

By Joseph Salvador
Nets forward Kevin Durant looks on during a game.
NBA

Durant Won’t Attend NBA 75th Ceremony After Grandma‘s Death

His mother Wanda announced the devastating news on Sunday afternoon.

By Zach Koons
NFL Scouting Combine
NFL

NFLPA Sends Letter Supporting Prospects Not at Combine

The NFLPA told all agents it will support any prospect who decides to decline an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine.

By Daniel Chavkin
Five soccer balls on a field
Soccer

New Zealand’s Meikayla Moore Scores Hat Trick of Own Goals

The defender scored a hat trick of own goals during Sunday’s match against the United States.

By Mike McDaniel
Big Ten Logo
College Basketball

Big Ten Releases Statement on Michigan-Wisconsin incident

The Wolverines’ head coach is being reviewed by the conference for any further punishment.

By Madison Williams