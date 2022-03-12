Skip to main content
Softball

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo Breaks NCAA Softball Record With 96th Career Home Run

Oklahoma slugger Jocelyn Alo hit the 96th home run of her collegiate career on Friday night in her home state of Hawaii, breaking the NCAA softball record to become the sport’s all-time leading home run hitter.

The record homer came in the sixth inning of the top-ranked Sooners’ game against the University of Hawai’i in Oklahoma’s third matchup of the Rainbow Wahine Classic. Hawai’i senior right-hander Ashley Murphy left a curveball out over the plate and Alo took advantage, smashing the pitch over the fence in right-center field. 

From the second the ball left the bat, there was never a doubt. Alo began her historic trot around the bases as her teammates rushed out of the dugout to meet her at home plate.

Breaking the record in Hawai’i had a special sort of significance for Alo, whose full name is Jocelyn Aloha Pumehana Alo. The Sooners slugger grew up about 30 miles north of the Hawai’i campus, in the village of Hauula, and had about two dozen family members in the crowd on Friday night. 

After celebrating with her teammates at home plate, Alo took a curtain call, emerging from the Oklahoma dugout with a lei around her neck.

“Thank you EVERYONE who has been apart of my journey, far from over!” Alo wrote on Twitter after the Sooners’ 11–0 victory. “I say we’re just getting started!”

Alo tied the record of fellow Sooner Lauren Chamberlain back on Feb. 20 but had struggled to find the record-breaking home run in recent weeks. Opposing pitchers gave her very little to hit and walked her 18 times in her last eight games.

A redshirt “super” senior who returned to Oklahoma with the extra season granted because of COVID-19, Alo still hit her record-tying 95th home run in 215 games, five fewer than Chamberlain. In game 223, she hit her 96th.

Oklahoma improved to 18–0 with the victory on Friday. The Sooners are seeking their second straight NCAA championship after winning the title in 2021.

