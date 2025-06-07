Patrick Mahomes Praises Texas Tech's 'Heck of a Year' After WCWS Loss to Texas
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Women's College World Series on Friday night, but the Red Raiders' biggest fan—Texas Tech alum and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—is proud of his squad nonetheless.
Mahomes, who has been vocal in his support of the team throughout the series and also appeared at multiple games, took to social media to send a special message to the impressive crew.
"Proud!" the quarterback wrote online. "Heck of a year!"
The Chiefs' star who is frequently spotted at Texas Tech sporting events despite his mega-star power, also gifted the softball team some custom swag ahead of the championship game. Safe to say his support has not gone unnoticed throughout the three-game series.
Although the Longhorns took Game 1 on Wednesday, the Red Raiders managed to force a Game 3 with a win on Thursday. But by the end of the contest on Friday, Texas' decisive lead was ultimately too much for the Raiders to overcome.
An amazing week for women's softball nonetheless. Congratulations are in order for the Longhorns, who just notched their first championship victory in program history.