Texas Softball Wins First WCWS in Program History
The Texas Longhorns won their first Women's College World Series title in program history on Friday night after beating Texas Tech, 10-4, in Game 3 of the championship series.
The Longhorns understandably celebrated in a big way on the field in Oklahoma City. After being runners-up twice, including last year to Oklahoma, the Longhorns are finally WCWS champions.
Texas third base player Mia Scott was arguably the star of the show in Game 3. She was competing on a torn ACL, but still made impactful outs and even hit a grand slam to put Texas up 10-0 at the time.
Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan was named the WCWS MVP. She pitched 37 innings during the WCWS and had one earned run on her.
The WCWS championship series was one for the books. Texas captured Game 1 thanks to Reese Atwood hitting a RBI single off of Texas Tech standout pitcher Nijaree Canady while she was trying to intentionally walk the Longhorn. Atwood brought two runs in, which eventually won Texas the game 2-1. In Game 2, Canady struck out the final batter when there was a runner on third, who could've tied up the contest. Instead, the Red Raiders won Game 2 4-3.