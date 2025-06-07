SI

Texas Softball Wins First WCWS in Program History

The Longhorns dominated in Game 3, winning 10-4.

Madison Williams

Texas claimed its first national championship in softball with a 10–4 victory over Texas Tech in Game 3 of the WCWS.
Texas claimed its first national championship in softball with a 10–4 victory over Texas Tech in Game 3 of the WCWS. / Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns won their first Women's College World Series title in program history on Friday night after beating Texas Tech, 10-4, in Game 3 of the championship series.

The Longhorns understandably celebrated in a big way on the field in Oklahoma City. After being runners-up twice, including last year to Oklahoma, the Longhorns are finally WCWS champions.

Texas third base player Mia Scott was arguably the star of the show in Game 3. She was competing on a torn ACL, but still made impactful outs and even hit a grand slam to put Texas up 10-0 at the time.

Longhorns pitcher Teagan Kavan was named the WCWS MVP. She pitched 37 innings during the WCWS and had one earned run on her.

The WCWS championship series was one for the books. Texas captured Game 1 thanks to Reese Atwood hitting a RBI single off of Texas Tech standout pitcher Nijaree Canady while she was trying to intentionally walk the Longhorn. Atwood brought two runs in, which eventually won Texas the game 2-1. In Game 2, Canady struck out the final batter when there was a runner on third, who could've tied up the contest. Instead, the Red Raiders won Game 2 4-3.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/Softball