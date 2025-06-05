Richard Jefferson Shows Out at WCWS in Oklahoma Ahead of NBA Finals Gig
The Women's College World Series is currently underway in Oklahoma City, where Texas just defeated Texas Tech 2-1 in the first of a best-of-three contest. The Longhorns now lead the series 1-0.
Among the many fans watching in the stands on Wednesday night was a very special guest, who just so happened to be in town for his upcoming broadcasting gig for the NBA Finals: NBA legend Richard Jefferson.
Speaking to NCAA Softball during the game, Jefferson detailed the history of his interest in women's softball while reiterating the importance of supporting and watching women's sports.
"I am a softball fan. Growing up, my high school girlfriend played at Texas A&M, she won Big 12 Player of the Year," Jefferson explained. "When I went to Arizona, I was a freshman with Jennie Finch. ... Watched her win the national championship. My last year, we lost the national championship, and she used to make fun of me for that. And then I was fortunate enough to watch them win the gold medal at the Olympics because we were all at the Olympics at the same time.
"So whenever you get an opportunity to support women's sports, support women's softball, especially being an Arizona kid, this is awesome. My boys are here. I'm calling the NBA Finals tomorrow, this was an opportunity, so I was like, 'I gotchu. I'm in.'"
He then continued a bit later: "This is a great experience for me, but more importantly, I'd like to show my boys how important it is to support sports and support women and this is just a great opportunity."
Watch that below:
As Jefferson mentioned, he'll be on the mic Thursday night for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City, so the serendipity of this meet-up cannot be overstated. He definitely saw a good game, too; Texas catcher Reese Atwood ended up bringing in two runs at the bottom of the sixth, which were the first of the game for the Longhorns. The Red Raiders pitcher NiJaree Canady had been trying to walk her at the time.
There was also some officiating controversy just prior to that, when the game was tied 0-0. At the top of the fifth, Texas Tech's Logan Halleman was tagged out by Texas' Leighann Goode after attempting to steal second. But the Red Raiders challenged the ruling and were awarded an obstruction call on review, with officials claiming Goode's foot was on the base path.
In the end, it didn't matter, though as the Longhorns got the win.
Game 2 of the WCWS will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.