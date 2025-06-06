Patrick Mahomes Was Fired Up for Texas Tech Winning Game 2 of WCWS
Texas Tech forced Game 3 in the Women's College World Series thanks to a 4-3 win over Texas on Thursday night. One of the team's biggest fans, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was fired up for his alma mater's electric win.
Pitcher Nijaree Canady redeemed herself from Game 1, after Texas scored the final two runs to win on Canady while she was attempting to intentionally walk Reese Atwood. On Thursday night, Canady struck out Kayden Henry for the final out of Game 2. Texas rallied in the seventh inning, putting up two runs, and they even had a runner on third when the final out was recorded.
Mahomes was in attendance at the WCWS in Oklahoma City on Thursday night, so he got to watch the excitement firsthand. During that stressful seventh inning, the ESPN cameras panned to him and his wife Brittany Mahomes looking nervous in their suite. The quarterback could be seen shouting "Let's Go!" in the suite.
Once the game ended, Mahomes immediately tweeted his reaction.
"AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH COME ON!!!!!" he tweeted.
Game 3, which will decide the 2025 WCWS winner, will take place on Friday night in Oklahoma City. Mahomes may make another appearance for the Red Raiders as he appeared to be somewhat of a good luck charm on Thursday night.