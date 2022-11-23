Meet the Breitling All-Star Squad

The newest Breitling #SQUADONAMISSION unites a team of sports superstars who match the power and style of the new Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Super Chronomat Automatic 38.

There are winning teams, and then there’s the Breitling All-Star Squad: a collection of sports superstars on a mission to change the game, on and off the field. To celebrate the release of the two newest members of the Chronomat family—the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and Super Chronomat Automatic 38—Breitling has brought together four of the best young athletes on the planet, each with the power and style to match these all-world watches.

Whether competing for championships or advocating for causes, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chloe Kim, Trevor Lawrence, and Erling Haaland are a #SQUADONAMISSION—the perfect dream team to represent Breitling around the globe.

The Young Veteran: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Age: 27

Sport: Basketball

Signature Breitling: Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 (White Dial)

STATS: 1x Championship, 2x MVP Award, 6x All-Star

They call him the “Greek Freak,” but by the time Giannis Antetokounmpo retires, he may earn a new nickname: The G.O.A.T.

Despite his young age, Giannis has been playing pro basketball for over a decade, and he gets better every year. The OG of the Breitling All-Star Squad, Giannis already has a championship ring on his finger and two MVP trophies on his mantle. But Giannis refuses to rest on his laurels, pushing his game to even greater levels—while donating his time to charitable efforts in his adopted hometown of Milwaukee and helping grow the game of basketball around the world.

The International Icon: Chloe Kim

Age: 22

Sport: Snowboarding

Signature Breitling: Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins

STATS: 2x Gold Medal winner, 2x World Champion

Chloe Kim doesn’t just shred snow: she shreds the record books every time she straps on her snowboard.

With a combined 12 Gold medals hanging around her neck, Chloe Kim is already one of the most decorated snowboarders in history. Competing internationally for Team USA since the tender age of 17, Chloe became the youngest woman to ever win Gold in the halfpipe when she dominated in Pyeongchang, South Korea—and followed it up with another Gold four years later in Beijing, China. Off the mountain, Chloe is a superstar too, advocating for important causes and inspiring a new generation of winter sports athletes.

The Next Generation: Trevor Lawrence

Age: 23

Sport: Football

Signature Breitling: Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 (Black Dial)

STATS: 1x College Football Champion, No. 1 Overall Draft Pick

From the highest-rated recruit in the country to the first overall pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence is a once-in-a-generation talent.

There’s never been a quarterback prospect like Trevor Lawrence. A high school phenom, Trevor was the most sought-after student athlete in decades. Once he arrived on campus, Trevor backed up the hype immediately when he led his team to a National Championship as a college freshman. And when it came time to turn pro, Trevor was No. 1 once again—the first overall pick in the draft, and now one of the most promising young QBs in the league. At every stop along the way, Trevor has gotten involved in the community, giving back and using his growing platform for the greater good.

The Global Gamechanger: Erling Haaland

Age: 22

Sport: Soccer

Signature Breitling: Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 (Anthracite Dial)

STATS: 3x Player of the Year, 3x Top Goal Scorer

Oozing with talent from a young age, Erling Haaland was considered the Next Big Thing in international soccer—until he decided to arrive early and take over the whole thing.

From the moment he could dribble, Erling Haaland has been the best player on the soccer pitch. At age 15, he represented his native Norway on the international stage. He turned pro at 16; stepped up to tougher competition in Austria at 18; took his prodigious talents to Germany and became a league champion at 19; and finally arrived in England at the tender age of 22. Even against the toughest competition in the world, Erling has looked like a man among children—and he’s just getting started.

Read More About the Breitling All-Star Squad: