Meet the Breitling All-Star Squad: Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence may wear No. 16 on the football field, but he’s been No. 1 his entire life: the top-rated high school quarterback in the country, the MVP for the top-ranked college team in the nation, and the first overall pick in the draft. Lawrence was a once-in-a-generation QB prospect and as one of the most promising young passers in the pros, Lawrence is the perfect fit for the Breitling All-Star Squad.

With his elite arm talent and surfer-chic hair, Lawrence has the power and style to represent the Breitling Chronomat collection of watches. With the football season in full swing, Lawrence took the time to talk about his game, his fashion sense, and his involvement in the community in his adopted hometown of Jacksonville, Fla.

Q: What does joining the Breitling All-Star Squad mean for you?

Trevor: I think this is a really cool group to be a part of. To start with, it’s obviously an honor to work with a company like Breitling, which has had such great success in the industry and represents itself so well. But then it’s also exciting to be in the company of these other great athletes that are part of the Breitling brand, too. What they have been able to do in their sports and also for their communities and the world has been really cool to see, and I’m excited to be surrounded by people like that.

Talk about #SquadOnAMission. What are your missions on and off the field, and how will Breitling help support you?

Simply put, my mission on the field is to really be the best player I can for as long as I can, and to win championships. And then off the field, my hope is really just to impact and help the communities that [my wife] Marissa and I live in, whether that’s back home where we’re from or here in Jacksonville. That’s an important thing to us. Breitling is really a company that cares about impacting the community. The fact that’s something that is a priority to them is a key reason we decided to partner with them.

What does wearing a Breitling mean for you?

Breitling really is the best of all of these different worlds of style, luxury, and performance. They have so many different types of watches. If you want something that is very fancy, or gold, or that has a leather band, or something that you can work out in, their design team has come up with something that fits that need perfectly. They have such a wide variety of watches really for any time in your life. It’s been cool to see all of their different products and to get to start my collection. You can wear them with anything. You can dress them up or down. They are just great watches.

How would you describe your personal fashion and style in a few words?

I think I have a pretty simple style. I like to wear earth tones, pretty simple stuff, and then mix it up with watches, shoes, maybe a little bit of jewelry, but nothing too flashy. I like to be pretty subtle in the things that I wear. I think that fits really well with Breitling and their products—but I’m driven by things I really like. With Breitling, they have a number of truly timeless pieces, and that makes it simple to incorporate them into what I’m wearing. Because the watches are so versatile, I can choose a watch and have it work whether I’m wearing it out with friends or on a game day. And I can choose another more casual option, like the Premier B15 Duograph 42 one I have with a gold face and leather strap, that looks great with a wide variety of different outfits.

How has the way you dress evolved since becoming a professional athlete?

I’ve realized it’s important to represent yourself, dress well and look professional, but that’s something that I learned even back in college. For all of the away games, and this is something that our coach asks of us as well, which I appreciate, we wear suits on the road. I think guys look nice—they look like they are there for business, and it’s a business trip. It looks really professional. It makes it easy to wear any of my Breitlings, because of that polish and professionalism that the pieces themselves carry.

How do you choose a watch from your Breitling collection to wear each day?

I try to match my Breitling based on the style outfit I’m wearing. If I’m wearing something nicer, like a suit, I’ll wear my gold Chronomat B01 42 watch or my gold Premier B15 Duograph 42 watch with the black alligator strap band. But if I’m wearing more brown or jeans, I have a Navitimer B01 Chronograph 41 brown leather banded watch that I really like. But really, any of the watches you can wear with anything. That’s how I picked the watches that I currently have. I wanted watches that I could wear with any outfit, and it would look good, and I think that’s something Breitling offers.

What responsibility do you feel as a pro athlete to use your platform for good?

The platform that we have as professional athletes is huge, and there are so many eyes on us. At the end of the day, we play a game that we all are super invested in, and it’s a huge part of our life. We want to be the best players we can be, but at the end of the day, life is really bigger than the game that we play. There are people around the country and around the world who are in need of help, and there are so many different opportunities to help. Whatever you have a passion for, there are areas you can help. Seeing different athletes do that has been really cool. Talking specifically about football, there are so many players who have different foundations or serve in the community, and that’s been great to see how many different guys and families care about helping others. That’s inspired us.

What makes you stay committed to charitable causes off the field?

This goes back to the way I was raised. My parents really instilled in me the importance of helping people. That involves helping and serving people in the community, but also empathy. That’s one thing my parents emphasized was how to empathize with people and care for others and to see the bigger picture. That’s something I’m really appreciative of.

Marissa and I really want to impact youth, especially kids that aren’t set up as well to succeed in life—people who started behind in life and are trying to catch up. We want to help communities that are overlooked. That’s something we feel passionate about.

How have you stayed involved in your different communities?

Back during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marissa and I saw that there were a lot of families who weren’t able to go to work, and there were a lot of people who were struggling who had depended on that paycheck each week to provide for their families, so we decided to start a fund to help the communities in northwest Georgia, where we are from originally, and also upstate South Carolina, where we both went to college. We started two different funds for those places and raised around $20-$25,000 in total for those communities. It really showed us what you can do if you’re willing to speak up and put yourself out there and be a voice for people. That really inspired us to want to do more of that in the future.

It is important to stay involved in multiple communities, because there have been many different places that have been very important to who I am, who Marissa is and the people that we’ve become. Most specifically, that’s where we grew up in Georgia, that’s South Carolina, where we went to school, and now Jacksonville. There have been so many big life steps and moments in those places, and we’ve gotten really close in those communities with different people and organizations. That’s something we really want to keep a priority, to give back in all of those communities. Right now, we’re really focused on Jacksonville, where we currently live, to see that impact.

How have your All-Star Squad teammates, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, inspired you?

Obviously the way Giannis plays the game – he’s so much fun to watch and so impressive. More so, though, it’s the way he carries himself, his interviews, and the things he says. Giannis is a great role model for kids—and adults as well, honestly. Just to see a guy make it so far and to stay humble and to carry himself that way is so inspiring for people of all ages all over the world.

