The coronavirus pandemic shook up the sports world on Thursday, as events across the country were cancelled or postponed due to growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus. After the NBA’s decision to suspend its season, the NHL followed suit, MLB pushed back Opening Day by two weeks and the NCAA cancelled its men’s and women’s tournaments. Events and gatherings around the world were also cancelled or postponed in the NFL, golf, tennis and soccer, and as a result, the sports world will go dark for the foreseeable future.

With the influx of sudden cancellations, the scenes around the country were unusual and eerie: empty stadiums during games; impromptu trophy celebrations after suspended tournaments; fans wearing masks with their team gear; and people exiting arenas after games were cancelled mid-competition.

A security guard walks by after the cancellation of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Fans enter Publix Field before the Detroit Tigers-Atlanta Braves spring training game. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

A sign outside the clubhouse at The Players Championship. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

St. John's vs. Creighton ahead of the Big East Tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Tip off for St. John's vs. Creighton Bluejays Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Fans after the mid-game cancellation of the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Empty concourse after the postponed Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals game at Capital One Arena. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

An empty Greensboro Coliseum ahead of the Clemson vs. Florida State ACC tournament men's basketball game. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

A message about germs on a screen at Vivint Smart Home Arena prior to a game between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors. Russell Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Fans leave after being told the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game had been cancelled just before tip off. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

American Airlines Arena after the NBA suspends the season due to coronavirus concerns. Getty Images

An empty Capital One Arena after the postponement of the Detroit Red Wings vs. Washington Capitals game. Getty Images

Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball leave the court after the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings game is postponed. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

An empty plaza at Chase Center after the Nets vs. Warriors game was cancelled. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

A fan wears a mask and gloves during a spring training game between the Nationals and the Yankees in Florida. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

A worker removes the insignia of the Mid-American Conference from the bench chairs after the MAC tournament is cancelled. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan warms up before the scheduled Big Ten Tournament game against Rutgers with no fans in attendance. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports