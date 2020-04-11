Americans everywhere have been left bereft of entertainment options as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Sporting events have been canceled, movie theaters are closed and Hollywood has essentially ceased production on any in-progress productions.

Thankfully, the entertainment and sports worlds are uniting for a good cause (aside from providing viewers with a much-needed distraction).

Actor and director Ben Affleck announced he was teaming up with Feeding America, a hunger relief organization, to participate in a celebrity online poker tournament, which will stream live on Twitch on April 11, at 2 p.m. Eastern.

Joining Affleck at the virtual poker table is a group that includes Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Adam Levine, Sarah Silverman, Tobey Maguire and Jon Hamm. The group has already raised over $1 million for the cause.

The event, named All-In For Feeding America, is a $10,000 buy-in, re-entry no-limit hold’em tournament. It will also include professional poker players, including Doyle Brunson, Jason Koon, Alex Foxen, Luke Schwartz, Tom Cannuli, Jeff Boski and Jaime Staples, according to Card Player.