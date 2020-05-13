Florida governor Ron DeSantis appears willing to open the state up for professional sports teams.

"All these professional sports are going to be welcomed in Florida," DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference. "That may not be the case in every other state in this country, as we've seen. So what I would tell commissioners of leagues is, if you have a team in an area where they just won't let them operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida. Because we know think it's important and we know that it can be done safely."

He added that he understands that some major sporting events might need to be played without fans.

DeSantis' comments echo those of Arizona governor Doug Ducey, who said Tuesday that professional sports can resume without fans in the state starting May 16.

Florida was the site of this past weekend's UFC 249 event as well as the location of WrestleMania 36. The NBA's Miami Heat were expected to open their practice facility on Wednesday and the Orlando Magic are expected to open their practice facility sometime this week.

Among other major sporting events, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will take part in a special charity golf match on May 24 at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida.

"Our people are starved to have some of this back in their lives," DeSantis said Wednesday. "It's an important part of people's lives."