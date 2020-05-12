Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Says Pro Sports Can Proceed Without Fans Starting May 16

Professional sports can resume without fans in Arizona starting May 16, the state's governor, Doug Ducey, said in a press conference Tuesday.

Regarding the opening of professional sports leagues, Ducey said they can re-open without fans as they implement public health protects and Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

The state of Arizona is home to the NBA's Suns, the NFL's Cardinals, the NHL's Coyotes, the WNBA's Mercury and MLB's Diamondbacks, among other teams.

With the state's stay-at-home order set to expire Friday, Ducey also added that starting Wednesday gyms and swimming pools will also be allowed to re-open.

"This does not mean a return to normal," Ducey said, per the Arizona Republic's Anne Ryman, about the conclusion of the state's stay-at-home order.

“This is a green light to proceed. It’s not a green light to speed.”

While seemingly all of North American team sports suspended play in mid-March, Arizona has been reportedly one possible site in which sports leagues are looking to play in.

On Monday, MLB owners reportedly approved a proposal that looks to have baseball return to home parks by early July. Among points in the reported proposal include the use of home stadiums in areas that have local and state government approval.