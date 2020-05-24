New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that effective immediately all professional sports teams in the state can begin training camps while following "appropriate health protocols."

"Starting today, all the New York professional sports leagues will be able to begin training camps (in the state)," Cuomo said Sunday during his daily press briefing. "I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena—do it, do it.

Cuomo's decision comes days after he announced that he had alerted major sports teams in the state to plan to reopen their seasons without fans.

"Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we're a ready, willing and able partner," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

The Buffalo Bills are presumably the only NFL team that Cuomo's most recent announcement pertains to as both the Giants and Jets train in New Jersey.

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets and Yankees are planning on traveling to Florida for a second spring training.

A number of other states have already announced that they are re-opening to professional sports teams.

"Personal disclosure I want to watch the Buffalo Bills, but I'm still objective. I'm acting as governor. There's no personal agenda here," he said on Monday. "This is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest in the state of New York."

The NBA, NHL and MLB are still continuing to discuss possible methods that would allow for the resumption or starting of their respective seasons.

The NFL released its 2020 season schedule earlier this month, and seemingly is preparing to start its season on time.

"Work out the economics if you can," Cuomo said on Sunday. "We want you up, we want people to be able to watch sports. To the extent people are still staying home, it gives people something to do. It's a return to normalcy. So we are working and encouraging all sports teams to start their training camps as soon as possible, and we'll work with them to make sure that can happen."