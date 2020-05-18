New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he's asked major sports teams in the state to plan to reopen their seasons without fans.

"New York state will help those major sports franchises to do just that. Hockey, basketball, baseball, football, whoever can reopen we're a ready, willing and able partner," Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

He added that games could be televised even without fans in attendance.

The NBA, NHL and MLB continue to mull their options for resuming or starting their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NHL and NHLPA are reportedly "making progress" on a plan that would allow the 2019–20 season to resume with a 24-team format, while the NBA and NBPA have reportedly formed a working group to discuss strategies for a possible resumption.

MLB is still assessing how to start its season, which was postponed due to the virus outbreak. Owners approved a proposal last Monday to split the revenue 50/50 with players if the season takes place this summer. However, the MLBPA is expected to reject the proposal, countering with a previous March agreement that would simply prorate player's salaries based on the number of games played.

The NFL released its 2020 season schedule earlier this month, indicating it plans to start as usual in September.

Cuomo admitted that he wants to see football played this fall.

"Personal disclosure I want to watch the Buffalo Bills, but I'm still objective. I'm acting as governor. There's no personal agenda here," he said. "This is in the best interest of all the people and in the best interest in the state of New York."

The state is working to reopen in phases, and Cuomo said a sixth region in New York has met the criteria to enter Phase I of the plan on Tuesday. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he believes the city will hit all seven of Cuomo's reopening criteria by early-to-mid June