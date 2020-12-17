Sports Illustrated Names Player of the Year Nominees

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts and professional tennis player Novak Djokovic are nominees for Sports Illustrated's Player of the Year.

After an unprecedented year in sports upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, SI's Player of the Year will honor an athlete who has proven they are the most valuable player in their sport. The winner embodies the highest level of athleticism, skill, and character.

Here's how the nominees dominated their sports this year.

A’ja Wilson

Won the 2020 WNBA MVP award



WNBA blocks leader

WNBA All-Defensive Second Team

All-WNBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo

2020 NBA Most Valuable Player

2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year

2020 NBA All-Star

2020 All-NBA First Team

2020 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Mookie Betts

2020 All-MLB First Team

2020 World Series Champion

2020 Silver Slugger Award Recipient

2020 Gold Glove Award Recipient

Novak Djokovic

81 career titles

Currently ranked the ATP's No. 1 player

Won his eighth Australian Open in 2020

Won his 17th Grand Slam singles title during the 2020 Australian Open

Reached the 2020 French Open final

The All-New SI Awards will be co-hosted by Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.

During the show, SI will also reveal several other award winners:

Best Dressed

Breakout of the Year

Game of the Year

Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Sportsperson of the Year

Play of the Year

Inspiration of the Year

Sportskid of the Year

Team of the Year

The Dec. 19 event will honor some of the best athletes in the world. The ceremony, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, is free to watch on a variety of platforms, including the Sports Illustrated Facebook page, SportsIllustratedAwards.com and YouTube.

The event will primarily honor this year's Sportsperson of the Year winners: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Sportsperson of the Year is given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance.

James also won the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, which celebrates dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship and a commitment to making an impact on the world beyond sports.