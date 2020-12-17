Sports Illustrated Names Player of the Year Nominees

SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts Among SI's Player of the Year Nominees

Author:
Publish date:

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts and professional tennis player Novak Djokovic are nominees for Sports Illustrated's Player of the Year. 

After an unprecedented year in sports upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, SI's Player of the Year will honor an athlete who has proven they are the most valuable player in their sport. The winner embodies the highest level of athleticism, skill, and character.

Here's how the nominees dominated their sports this year. 

A’ja Wilson 

  • Won the 2020 WNBA MVP award
  • WNBA blocks leader
  • WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
  • All-WNBA First Team

Giannis Antetokounmpo

  • 2020 NBA Most Valuable Player
  • 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
  • 2020 NBA All-Star
  • 2020 All-NBA First Team
  • 2020 NBA All-Defensive First Team

Mookie Betts

  • 2020 All-MLB First Team
  • 2020 World Series Champion
  • 2020 Silver Slugger Award Recipient
  • 2020 Gold Glove Award Recipient 

Novak Djokovic

  • 81 career titles
  • Currently ranked the ATP's No. 1 player 
  • Won his eighth Australian Open in 2020
  • Won his 17th Grand Slam singles title during the 2020 Australian Open
  • Reached the 2020 French Open final

The All-New SI Awards will be co-hosted by Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.

During the show, SI will also reveal several other award winners:

  • Best Dressed 
  • Breakout of the Year
  • Game of the Year
  • Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
  • Sportsperson of the Year
  • Play of the Year
  • Inspiration of the Year
  • Sportskid of the Year
  • Team of the Year

The Dec. 19 event will honor some of the best athletes in the world. The ceremony, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, is free to watch on a variety of platforms, including the Sports Illustrated Facebook pageSportsIllustratedAwards.com and YouTube. 

The event will primarily honor this year's Sportsperson of the Year winners: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart,  professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Sportsperson of the Year is given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance. 

James also won the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, which celebrates dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship and a commitment to making an impact on the world beyond sports. 

YOU MAY LIKE

harden-simmons
Play
NBA

Report: 76ers' Daryl Morey: 'We Are Not Trading Ben Simmons' for James Harden

Harden has reportedly requested a trade from the Rockets, who have also had discussions with Brooklyn and Miami.

fantasy-football-curtis-samuel-week11
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly received perks from the Clippers that created a divide among the team.
Play
NBA

NBA Launches Investigation Into Clippers-Leonard Signing

Earlier this week, TMZ reported allegations against concerning the recruitment of Leonard, who was a free agent in 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Names Player of the Year Nominees

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts, A’ja Wilson and Novak Djokovic are the nominees for this year's award.

Wayne-Rooney-Kai-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Wayne Rooney's Son Signs to Play at Man United

Kai Rooney, 11, will join Manchester United's academy and follow in dad's footsteps.

USATSI_14921939
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Beyond The Baseline Tennis Podcast: Five Storylines for 2021

A look ahead to where the 2021 tennis season will take us.

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Crossover NBA Podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck: The Giannis Saga is Over

Giannis's contract extension, return of the NBA regular season, and Harden's questionable future in Houston ... For all the latest NBA updates, Mannix and Beck have you covered.

USATSI_15320798
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

The Albert Breer Show: NFL Playoff Bubble? With Special Guest Jordan Palmer

Join Albert Breer with former NFL QB Jordan Palmer discussing discuss the possibility of an NFL Bubble and much more!