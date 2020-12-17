Sports Illustrated Names Player of the Year Nominees

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mookie Betts Among SI's Player of the Year Nominees
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts and professional tennis player Novak Djokovic are nominees for Sports Illustrated's Player of the Year.
After an unprecedented year in sports upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, SI's Player of the Year will honor an athlete who has proven they are the most valuable player in their sport. The winner embodies the highest level of athleticism, skill, and character.
Here's how the nominees dominated their sports this year.
A’ja Wilson
- Won the 2020 WNBA MVP award
- WNBA blocks leader
- WNBA All-Defensive Second Team
- All-WNBA First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo
- 2020 NBA Most Valuable Player
- 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- 2020 NBA All-Star
- 2020 All-NBA First Team
- 2020 NBA All-Defensive First Team
Mookie Betts
- 2020 All-MLB First Team
- 2020 World Series Champion
- 2020 Silver Slugger Award Recipient
- 2020 Gold Glove Award Recipient
Novak Djokovic
- 81 career titles
- Currently ranked the ATP's No. 1 player
- Won his eighth Australian Open in 2020
- Won his 17th Grand Slam singles title during the 2020 Australian Open
- Reached the 2020 French Open final
The All-New SI Awards will be co-hosted by Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.
During the show, SI will also reveal several other award winners:
- Best Dressed
- Breakout of the Year
- Game of the Year
- Muhammad Ali Legacy Award
- Sportsperson of the Year
- Play of the Year
- Inspiration of the Year
- Sportskid of the Year
- Team of the Year
The Dec. 19 event will honor some of the best athletes in the world. The ceremony, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, is free to watch on a variety of platforms, including the Sports Illustrated Facebook page, SportsIllustratedAwards.com and YouTube.
The event will primarily honor this year's Sportsperson of the Year winners: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart, professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Sportsperson of the Year is given to an athlete, coach or team who best represents the spirit and ideals of sportsmanship, character and performance.
James also won the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, which celebrates dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship and a commitment to making an impact on the world beyond sports.