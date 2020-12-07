Sportsperson of the Year Awards Show to Stream Dec. 19

Following the announcement of Sports Illustrated's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year recipients, the annual "SI Awards" show will be held in Las Vegas this month.

The show will stream live for the first time on Dec. 19, recognizing the Sportsperson of the Year winners and other notable athletes and team moments that made 2020 memorable.

The event will be co-hosted by Cari Champion, Richard Jefferson, Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Lindsey Vonn, with performances by Shaquille O'Neal aka DJ Diesel, Steve Aoki and Gucci Mane.

Amid an unprecedented year filled with the COVID-19 pandemic, national conversations centered on social injustice and a divisive presidential election, the Sportsperson of the Year award goes to five men and women who in 2020 were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it. This year's recipients include Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, U.S. Open tennis champion Naomi Osaka, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James, WNBA champion Breanna Stewart and Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who left the NFL to join the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

During the awards show, SI will also recognize the "Player of the Year," "Inspiration of the Year," "Breakout of the Year," "Team of the Year," "Game of the Year," "Play of the Year" and "Best Dressed."

Tune into the free global broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 19 starting at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Facebook via the Sports Illustrated Facebook page. The broadcast will also be simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more. The SI Awards are produced by ABG Entertainment and Medium Rare.