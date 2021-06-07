Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Author:
Publish date:
thespun.com

thespun.com

Sports Illustrated has added a new member to its digital family.

On Monday it was announced that Maven, SI’s operating company under a license from Authentic Brands Group, has acquired The Spun, a fast-growing digital and social sports brand focused on delivering trending news and the latest social media content. 

The Spun, which reaches 15 million unique monthly readers, joins SI, FanNation and the SI Media Network in Maven’s lineup of sports brands. With SI’s unparalleled sports journalism and national voice, FanNation’s network of nearly 90 team-specific sites and now The Spun’s fast-moving news coverage as its pillars, Maven’s sports vertical will reach more than 50 million combined readers each month.

“The acquisition of The Spun significantly expands our sports offerings,” said Ross Levinsohn, Maven and Sports Illustrated Chief Executive Officer. “The Spun will expand our audience, in particular with a younger demographic of readers and across social media.”

The Spun was founded in 2012 by Matt Lombardi, who quit a career in finance to launch a platform for college students to report on-campus sports news. As its audience grew The Spun broadened its coverage to focus on the NFL and NBA as well as college football and basketball, delivering breaking news and must-see social content to audiences on its site and social media platforms.

The Spun and its staff will continue to operate independently under Lombardi as part of the Maven sports vertical headed by Sports Illustrated. Said Lombardi, “It is a dream to become part of an iconic sports brand like Sports Illustrated, and we look forward to leveraging Maven’s powerful platform to expand our reach."

Follow @TheSpun on Twitter.

More From The Spun:
* Matt Ryan Reacts to the Julio Jones Trade
* Packers Have Reportedly Discussed Aaron Rodgers 'Option' 
* Yankees Fans Are Calling for Aaron Boone to Be Fired

YOU MAY LIKE

greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

Greg Olsen's Son, TJ, Provides Video Update After Heart Transplant

Eight-year-old TJ Olsen thanks everyone for thinking of him after heart surgery.

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LIV
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC South Team Futures - Division Winner and Win Totals Outlook

Check out the latest division odds and win total projections for the NFC South.

A fan jumps over a railing behind the CBS Sports set
Extra Mustard

Fan Leaps Over Railing Behind CBS Set to Evade Security

Just one more wild event from an unbelievable USA–Mexico match.

the-spun
Sports Illustrated

Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Kevin Durant drives to the hoop against Giannis Antetokounmpo
Play
Gambling

2021 NBA Conference Semifinals Series Odds - Nets Remain Heavy Favorites vs. Surging Bucks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews the lines, as well as the matchups for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Cincinnati Bengal on the field
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - AFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 AFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

USATSI_15142280
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football Open Targets - NFC Teams

SI Fantasy senior analyst Michael Fabiano ranks all 16 NFC teams with the most available pass-catching opportunities.

trae-young-hawks
NBA

Who's Ready for a Hawks-Nuggets Finals?

Would Anything in the NBA Postseason Be a Surprise at This Point? No. And That's Great.