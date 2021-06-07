Maven Acquires The Spun to Join Sports Illustrated's Digital Family

Sports Illustrated has added a new member to its digital family.

On Monday it was announced that Maven, SI’s operating company under a license from Authentic Brands Group, has acquired The Spun, a fast-growing digital and social sports brand focused on delivering trending news and the latest social media content.

The Spun, which reaches 15 million unique monthly readers, joins SI, FanNation and the SI Media Network in Maven’s lineup of sports brands. With SI’s unparalleled sports journalism and national voice, FanNation’s network of nearly 90 team-specific sites and now The Spun’s fast-moving news coverage as its pillars, Maven’s sports vertical will reach more than 50 million combined readers each month.

“The acquisition of The Spun significantly expands our sports offerings,” said Ross Levinsohn, Maven and Sports Illustrated Chief Executive Officer. “The Spun will expand our audience, in particular with a younger demographic of readers and across social media.”

The Spun was founded in 2012 by Matt Lombardi, who quit a career in finance to launch a platform for college students to report on-campus sports news. As its audience grew The Spun broadened its coverage to focus on the NFL and NBA as well as college football and basketball, delivering breaking news and must-see social content to audiences on its site and social media platforms.

The Spun and its staff will continue to operate independently under Lombardi as part of the Maven sports vertical headed by Sports Illustrated. Said Lombardi, “It is a dream to become part of an iconic sports brand like Sports Illustrated, and we look forward to leveraging Maven’s powerful platform to expand our reach."

Follow @TheSpun on Twitter.

More From The Spun:

* Matt Ryan Reacts to the Julio Jones Trade

* Packers Have Reportedly Discussed Aaron Rodgers 'Option'

* Yankees Fans Are Calling for Aaron Boone to Be Fired