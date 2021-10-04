Photos: The Hidden Gems of Sports

Publish date:

Far Afield: Photos of Hidden Gems Across the United States

America is full of sports wonders. There are the Fenway Parks and Lambeau Fields, of course, the standard destinations on any fan’s bucket list. But to fully appreciate the rich patchwork of our pastimes, you have to look beyond the grandeur of those familiar hallowed grounds to lesser-known locales that are just as stunning: a custom-built sandlot baseball field in Texas, a Wimbledon replica in heartland farm country, an unlikely spawning ground of Olympic swimmers in a landlocked state, a small soccer club thriving in a resurgent Rust Belt city. They aren’t always easy to find, these hidden gems. You have to know where to look. But as it turns out, there's nothing like feeling the magic of sports in places you'd least expect. Sports Illustrated photographers traveled across the country to capture some of these local masterpieces.