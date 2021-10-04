Photos: The Hidden Gems of Sports

October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Far Afield: Photos of Hidden Gems Across the United States

America is full of sports wonders. There are the Fenway Parks and Lambeau Fields, of course, the standard destinations on any fan’s bucket list. But to fully appreciate the rich patchwork of our pastimes, you have to look beyond the grandeur of those familiar hallowed grounds to lesser-known locales that are just as stunning: a custom-built sandlot baseball field in Texas, a Wimbledon replica in heartland farm country, an unlikely spawning ground of Olympic swimmers in a landlocked state, a small soccer club thriving in a resurgent Rust Belt city. They aren’t always easy to find, these hidden gems. You have to know where to look. But as it turns out, there's nothing like feeling the magic of sports in places you'd least expect. Sports Illustrated photographers traveled across the country to capture some of these local masterpieces.
Author:
X163725_TK1_00481

The All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is a "whimsical replica" of Wimbledon, as the court's creator puts it. 

X163725_TK1_00539

Grass tennis courts are rare in the United States, and farmer Mark Kuhn's creation is an even rarer non-private lawn.

X163692_TK1_00730

At the Long Time, a sandlot baseball field near Austin, the score isn't as important as the vibe. 

X163692_TK1_00284

Hand-painted signs give the Long Time a nostalgic, rustic feel. 

X163706_TK1_00103

Kentucky's Lakeside Swim Club has produced a staggering number of Olympic swimmers, including a Tokyo 2020 medalist. 

X163706_TK1_00515

Lakeside is known for its competitive pedigree, but the converted rock quarry is just as famous for its gorgeous setting amid 40-foot cliffs. 

X163773_TK1_00075 (1)

Elston Gene Howard Field, named for the Yankees' first Black player, is built in the shadow of the team's new stadium—and aligns with the original House that Ruth Built. 

X163773_TK1_00051 (1)

There are three diamonds at the Bronx park for baseball and softball, one of which features a piece of the original Yankee Stadium facade. 

X163756_TK1_00582

Detroit City FC plays its home games at Hamtramck's Keyworth Stadium, which the club's supporters helped rebuild. 

X163756_TK1_00078

After going fully pro in 2020, third-division Detroit City FC has won multiple trophies, including a 2021 league title. 

X163765_TK1_00301

The diamond portrayed in the 1989 film "Field of Dreams" is the quintessential hidden gem, but the film site is now a popular tourist attraction—and in August, hosted a Major League Baseball game. 

X163765_TK1_00708

Thousands of fans watched the White Sox and Yankees compete in MLB's Field of Dreams game this summer. 

X163761_TK1_00073

There are few basketball courts like Rucker Park in New York City. In the 1960s and ’70s, future NBA legends like Earl Monroe and Julius Erving took on the city’s street elite in playground director Holcombe Rucker’s summer tournament. 

X163761_TK1_00007

Rucker Park had humble beginnings, but the blacktop is now famous across the hoops world. 

X163725_TK1_00061

Retired farmer Mark Kuhn, who started building his grass court in 2002, spends around 12 hours a week maintaining the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club. 

X163725_TK1_00342

Kuhn was first drawn to tennis as a boy, when he heard a broadcast of Wimbledon over his grandfather's radio. 

X163692_TK1_00338

The Texas Playboys, a team of artists and creative types, plays their home games at the Long Time.

X163692_TK1_00777

Hundreds of Texas Playboys season-ticket holders come not only to watch the Playboys face teams from around the region but also to catch whatever other performances might be in store from a club full of creatives—say, an acoustic set from a player’s new record during the seventh-inning stretch.

X163706_TK1_00174

The Lakeside SeaHawks are the Louisville club's top-flight swim team. 

X163706_TK1_00388

There's nothing quite like Lakeside's converted rock quarry. “Either you’ve been there, or you want to go there," says Arizona State swim coach Bob Bowman, who mentored Michael Phelps to a record 23 Olympic gold medals

X163773_TK1_00092 (1)

Kids in the Bronx are able to run in the footsteps of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle and Derek Jeter at Elston Gene Howard Field, which is part of Macombs Dam Park.

X163773_TK1_00012 (1)

A sign behind the backstop of one diamond at Elston Howard Field quotes Lou Gehrig's famous speech: "Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth." 

X163756_TK1_00061

Detroit City FC's branded beer is Smoke Delay IPA, named for the—you guessed it–fan-induced smoke delays that often accompany home matches. 

X163756_TK1_00758

Detroit City FC's Northern Guard marches half a mile through Hamtramck to Keyworth Stadium on match days. 

X163765_TK1_00530

The White Sox beat the Yankees in this year's Field of Dreams game. 

X163761_TK1_00067

Over the years, Rucker Park has become world-famous. Bill Clinton and David Stern even stopped by in 2001 for the Entertainers Basketball Classic, which carries on the old Rucker tournament’s legacy. 

X163692_TK1_00866

Texas Playboys founder (and pitcher) Jack Sanders is also the Long Time's designer. He never stops tinkering with the ballpark's layout. 

X163692_TK1_00265

The Long Time is popular enough around Austin that the ballpark has sponsors and offers concessions. 

X163706_TK1_00091

Lakeside Swim Club has produced 11 Olympians over the years, including 2020 silver medalist Brooke Forde. 

Nestled in rural Iowa, the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club often draws comparisons to the nearby Field of Dreams.

Thousands of tennis players have flocked to Kuhn's farm to play on the family's grass court, including University of Iowa associate tennis coach Daniel Leitner. 

Mark Kuhn built the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club on his family's farm. These days, it also honors his late son.

These days, the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club is also a tribute to Kuhn's late son, Alex. 

X163767_TK1_00002

All that remains of New York’s Polo Grounds is a set of stairs that descends Coogan’s Bluff down to the housing complex that stands where the ballpark once did. Originally built in 1913, the John T. Brush stairway, named for the Giants’ owner who died in 1912, led down to a ticket booth.

X163756_TK1_00164

The Detroit City Futbol League, a coed adult circuit, predates the club's senior team and includes volunteering incentives that can impact the standings.

X163756_TK1_00900

Keyworth Stadium, the first Works Progress Administration project in Michigan, was opened in 1936 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. 

SI Recommends

YOU MAY LIKE

X163725_TK1_00061
Sports Illustrated

Photos: The Hidden Gems of Sports

Sports Illustrated photographers traveled across the country to capture these local masterpieces.

Match days at Keyworth Stadium are raucous.
Soccer

Rust Built: Fueled by Fans, Detroit City FC Thrives

The match-day atmosphere is raucous and little separates club from community at this third-division soccer team.

To reach the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club, you have to drive up a gravel road.
Tennis

Court of Dreams

Amid corn and soybeans lies one of the country’s rare grass tennis facilities, lovingly maintained by an Iowa farmer who was inspired by Wimbledon.

Lakeside Swim Club in Louisville, Ky., has produced a number of Olympians—and no shortage of summer fun.
Olympics

The Coolest Swim Club in America

A Kentucky pool has produced plenty of summer fun—and more than a few Olympic medalists.

dCOVhiddengems_H
Play
MLB

'Ain't No Place in the World Like This Here'

On an imaginative sandlot baseball field built on a floodplain in Texas, construction never stops and the score is far less important than the vibe.

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4, centre) and right fieder Randal Grichuk (15) and left fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37, right) celebrate a win over Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre
MLB

The Blue Jays Build Up Some Scar Tissue

Toronto, the team nobody wanted to face in the playoffs, came up one game short of making the field. The club's young, dangerous core won't forget what it feels like.

mmqb-week-4-brady-belichick-cowboys
Play
NFL

MMQB: Brady, Belichick Reunion Lives Up to Hype

It didn't happen according to plan, but No. 12's homecoming to Foxboro against his former coach delivered on all fronts. Plus, insight into where the Bears stand at quarterback, from Matt Nagy, and more from Week 4.

Bill Belichick looks at the scoreboard during a loss to Tom Brady and the Bucs
Play
NFL

For Belichick, Sunday Night Wasn’t About Brady After All

There were silver linings for the coach of a young team in the midst of a hasty rebuild—as well as frustration over taking the ball out of Mac Jones’s hands.