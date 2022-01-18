The Arena Group Plans to Acquire AMG/Parade Sports

The Arena Group announced Tuesday that it plans to acquire AMG/Parade Sports as part of an agreement to obtain AMG/Parade, a premium multimedia content company with lifestyle, celebrity, food, health and wellness, sports, and outdoor verticals.

AMG/Parade Sports operates Athlon Sports, already a partner within the SI Media Group, and with it, The Arena Group will further expand its capabilities and offerings across local and national sports.

“AMG/Parade’s properties bring massive reach across print, digital and video that will be the cornerstone of The Arena Group’s new Lifestyle vertical and further bolster our Sports offerings,” Ross Levinsohn, CEO of The Arena Group, said in a release. “Parade has been an iconic media brand for 80 years – I read it as a kid in my Sunday paper and always anticipated the annual Parade High School All-American Teams. Today, through innovation and perseverance, AMG/Parade continues to deliver robust content experiences to millions of consumers every day across multiple platforms. Their content and partnerships with newspaper publishers around the country speaks to the trust and value in their brands.”

The acquisition of AMG/Parade Media Group will result in the creation of a new lifestyle vertical for The Arena Group, per the company's release, while also adding to the company’s sports vertical, which in November entered the top five of all sports properties and reached more than 64.4 million unique visitors, according to Comscore. Sports Illustrated magazine also continues to reach more than 1.2 million print subscribers.

"We are extremely excited about the opportunity to be part of The Arena Group. The digital technology, data management, content, products and services that Ross Levinsohn and his team bring to the marketplace will allow us to build on our tremendous digital growth and print footprint, and bring new products and value to our audience, advertisers and newspaper partners," Chuck Allen, CEO of AMG/Parade, said.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of this year, following the execution of definitive agreements.

The agreement involving AMG/Parade comes on the heels of rapid growth for The Arena Group over the past 15 months across all key categories.

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Company announced that it had filed its Form S1 Registration Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and plans to list its stock on the NYSE American Exchange.