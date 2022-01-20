Skip to main content
SI Swim Announces Gender Equity Advertising Initiative ‘Pay With Change’

paywithchange

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue made its debut 58 years ago today, in SI’s Jan. 20, 1964, issue. In the decades since, SI Swim has grown from its fun-and-sun roots into a brand focused on inclusion, empowerment and the constant redefinition of what’s beautiful. Today, SI Swim takes the next step on that journey with the announcement of Pay With Change, a new gender equity advertising initiative that will turn the SI Swimsuit franchise into a platform for change.

Starting now, the annual Swimsuit Issue and SI Swim’s digital outlets will accept advertising only from companies with demonstrated programs to advance gender equality and drive progress for women’s empowerment. SI Swimsuit has always been a launchpad for the women it features. Now it’s a launchpad for progress for all women.

Here’s how it works: Advertising partners who demonstrate how they are creating change for women will be certified as Changemakers. Those Changemaker sponsors will be asked to create ads for the Swimsuit issue and Swimsuit.SI.com that showcase those efforts. Additionally, SI Swimsuit will invest a portion of every ad dollar generated by the annual magazine issue to create the Sports Illustrated Gender Equity Fund. The Fund will support a non-profit organization dedicated to creating an equitable future for all women.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has been leading the charge in creating change in women’s lives for years,” says MJ Day, Editor-in-Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “But we knew we needed to be even bolder. Pay with Change is not just a platform to us, it is our commitment to creating greater progress for women.”

“Pay With Change will be our new standard of business moving forward,” adds Hillary Drezner, General Manager of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “It’s our proof of progress, proof of passion, and proof of our belief that we must be the change we want to see.”

Along with Pay With Change, SI Swimsuit is launching The Swimfluence Network, an inclusive digital community for people looking to connect, learn, and champion change for the next generation. The Swimfluence Network app features content focused on health, wellness, lifestyle, fashion, travel and food and lets users create a profile, join live events and engage with the Swimfluence community, SI Swimsuit models and staff. The app is also home to the Swim Search platform, letting SI Swimsuit hopefuls from around the world to apply to be in the 2022 issue.

Learn more at theswimfluence.si.com and swimsuit.si.com. And keep an eye out for the 2022 Swimsuit Issue, powered by Pay With Change, on newsstands this May.

