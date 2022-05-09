Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit Announces the Five WNBA Athletes Who Will Be Part of This Year’s Issue

The WNBA is coming off its memorable 25th anniversary season. Now, the league will get a different spotlight shone on it with this year’s historic SI Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 version will feature five star players from the WNBA, with the group featuring established stars and up-and-coming younger players alike. The quintet includes Storm guard Sue Bird, free agent guard Te’a Cooper, Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Liberty guard DiDi Richards and Storm forward Breanna Stewart.

si swimsuit

The selection of these five players is aimed at representing the league’s diversity and culture of acceptance, aspects that Bird cited when describing what it meant to participate in this year’s shoot.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” Bird said. “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

All five of this year’s featured athletes have accomplished much off of the court: Bird is a co-founder of a digital production platform; Cooper has worked in modeling and fashion; Ogwumike is the president of the WNBA players union; Richards is working towards a career in modeling, fashion and design; and Stewart has been at the forefront of the WNBA’s social justice initiatives.

While the five WNBA players took different paths to reach this point, they’ve made history with their inclusion in the 2022 issue. And the fact that they did so together brings an added layer of pride to the entire experience.

“[The SI Swimsuit cover] says ‘sports’ but they always looked like models, so I would have never thought one day I would be one,” Cooper said. “It was very empowering to be a part of this because of the people I did it with. Everybody’s story was different and just spending time with them, us all being in the WNBA as professionals was overwhelming.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rudy Gobert playing for the Jazz.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rudy Gobert Says He Would Lockdown Shaq

The Jazz center responded in the Instagram comments after O’Neal said he would dominate him one-on-one.

By Joseph Salvador
A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo on a player’s shorts.
Play
NBA

Mavericks Ban Fans Involved in Incident With CP3’s Family

The team’s investigation revealed that two individuals tried to give “unwanted hugs” to members of the point guard’s family on Sunday.

By Zach Koons
Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo (left) talks to center Adreian Payne (5) on the bench during a game.
College Basketball

Tom Izzo Releases Statement Honoring Adreian Payne

The former Spartans star was shot and killed Monday at the age of 31.

By Zach Koons
Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was called on him against the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Dillon Brooks Responds to Steve Kerr Saying He ‘Broke the Code’

The Grizzlies guard added that if he could take back the play, he would.

By Joseph Salvador
Jun 11, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; An NCAA logo flag at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field.
Play
College Football

NCAA Approval of NIL Guidelines Threatens Booster Collectives

A crackdown could be coming, but does the collegiate governing body have the resources?

By Ross Dellenger
Roman Reigns spears Riddle
Play
Wrestling

WWE Continues to Revolve Around Roman Reigns

As it has been for the last 600-plus days, the difficulty remains finding the right challenger for the dominant champion.

By Justin Barrasso
A detailed view of a home run derby logo on an official MLB baseball.
MLB

MLB Makes Plans for Games in London Starting in 2023

The league announced a three-year partnership with the city on Monday.

By Associated Press
Monty Williams coaching the Suns during the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Report: Monty Williams Wins NBA Coach of the Year Award

He led the Suns to an NBA-best 64–18 record.

By Joseph Salvador