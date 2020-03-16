One would think the postponement of the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS seasons along with the cancelation of March Madness would be enough to convince sports fans how serious this coronavirus pandemic is.

But nope, we’ve still got tough guys hitting bars like they’ve got brackets filled out. So while you sit on your barstool, I’m going to get on my high horse...if it isn’t enough that practicing social distancing could save lives...how about this? Stay inside to save sports! As is, with the CDC recommending no gatherings of 50 plus people for the next eight weeks, it is going to be a while before we see any.

I know you don’t want to be a snowflake and panic. But it isn’t panicking to listen to experts and follow their advice. It’s logical. Don’t be stupid and selfish. This isn’t something you beat through will. As Donovan Mitchell said on "Good Morning America" Monday morning, the scariest part of the virus is that you might feel fine.

So follow the course of sports and, since there’s nothing to gamble on, make sure there’s really no spread. Remember, it was all good just a week ago. We went from LeBron James scoffing at the idea of games with no fans to no games period. And if you want to see what can happen when you try really hard to show everyone you aren’t scared, look no further than Rudy Gobert.

The best path to ending this particular march madness is if we take action now. This is a bubble we want to burst. So stay in yours. If it isn't enough to stay home to save lives then stay inside to save sports.

Because the only way we’re going to get through this is together—we’re just going to have to do it apart.