Where to Watch Sports on TV: Thursday April 16, 2020

Sports fans can still get there fix on TV today and Sports Illustrated is giving you a rundown on what to watch.The NBA started their HORSE challenge and some viewers felt it fell a little flat but we may see redemption tonight as the semi-finals and Championship air on ESPN.Plus, since most fans have more time on their hands, we’re recommending Ali as our sports movie to stream.

(Note: All times are E.T.)

7:00 p.m. on ACC Network: 2000 Sugar Bowl: Florida State vs. Virginia

Chris Weinke threw another scoring strike of 63 yards to Ron Dugans to make it 21-7 – the 21 points to that point were more than the Hokies had allowed in any full game all season.

7:00 p.m. on NBCSN: Women’s Gymnastics: Team Final

The USA women's artistic gymnastics team win gold in the final of the team event in the North Greenwich Arena at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

8:00 p.m. on FS1: 2016 NFC Divisional Playoff Game: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys

The division round playoff game was a huge upset for Cowboy fans. Aaron Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a toe-dragging Jared Cook on the sideline, and Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, sending the Packers to the NFC championship game with their eighth straight win while thwarting a huge Dallas rally in a 34-31 victory.

9:00 p.m. on ESPN: NBA Horse Challenge

NBA players compete in the semifinals and championship in a round of horse. Featuring past and present players from the NBA and WNBA.

10:00 p.m. on NHL Network: Game 5: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights

The Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup for the first time defeating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena.