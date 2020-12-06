SI.com
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Artist Alexis Franklin Illustrates 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Covers

Author:
Publish date:

Artist Alexis Franklin illustrated each of Sports Illustrated's five Sportsperson of the Year covers, which celebrate LeBron James, Breanna Stewart, Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The annual honor was announced on Sunday.

Franklin, a 24-year-old from Dallas, gained renown earlier this year for her covers of Anita Hill for Time and Breonna Taylor for O, The Oprah Magazine

"We felt the emotion and depth she conveys by infusing an ancient art form with cutting-edge technology would perfectly capture the spirit of our honorees," SI's editors wrote in a magazine note announcing this year's winners. "As you can see from the finished products: Franklin and her objective have become one."

dCOVsotyCOV_HZ2 (1)

This year's group of honorees celebrates the athlete activist, recognizing five athletes who, in the words of SI's editors, "were champions in every sense of the word: champions on the field, champions for others off it."

SI's 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete

It also marked just the fifth time that a group of athletes has won the award. James additionally became the first athlete to be named SI's Sportsperson of the Year three times, having previously won the award in 2012 and 2016.

Franklin works full-time as a videographer for her church. More of her work can be seen here. 

Check out SI's honorees’ stories in more detail here on SI.com beginning tomorrow.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chiefs Helmet
Play
NFL

Report: Chiefs Have 7 False-Positive COVID-19 Tests Sunday

Kansas City hosts the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

WWE's Pat McAfee in the ring with a microphone on NXT
Play
Wrestling

How to Watch ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’

All eyes will be on former NFL punter Pat McAfee in the men’s WarGames match.

dCOVsotyCOV_HZ2
Play
Sportsperson

Artist Alexis Franklin Illustrates 2020 Sportsperson of the Year Covers

Artist Alexis Franklin illustrated each of Sports Illustrated's five Sportsperson of the Year covers.

SI_FANTASY_W13_V-QB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em quarterbacks for Week 13 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

dCOVsotyCOV_HZ2
Play
Sportsperson

2020 SPOTY Winners Join Rare Company After Group Honors

This year marked just the fifth time that a group of athletes has won Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award.

Josh Jacobs
Play
Fantasy

NFL Week 13 Injury Report – Julio Jones, Allen Robinson & Tua Tagovailoa All ACTIVE, Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift are OUT

Before you finalize your Week 13 fantasy football rosters, be sure to follow up on the latest injury updates from our expert SI Fantasy insiders.

SI_FANTASY_V-W13-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Sports Illustrated's senior fantasy football expert tells you who to rely on for your critical Week 13 matchups.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!