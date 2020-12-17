Russell Westbrook, OBJ Among Best Dressed Award Nominees

There are plenty of athletes who dazzle on the field or court, but some also know how to turn heads off it thanks to their strong fashion sense

As part of the all-new SI Awards, Sports Illustrated and JCPenney have partnered to create and present–the "Best Dressed Athlete of the Year Award Presented by JCPenney." This award will honor an athlete who cares about their fit off the court just as much as their game on the court. The winning athlete will embody sports and fashion demonstrated through more than what they wear, but how they wear it, where they wear it and why they wear it.

The "Best Dressed Athlete of the Year" nominees include:

* DeAndre Hopkins

* Odell Beckham Jr.

* Russell Westbrook

* Skylar Diggins-Smith

DeAndre Hopkins:

Hopkins first developed his interest in fashion as a kid shopping at Macy's and looked to stretch his budget and find durable fabrics. Today the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver enjoys visiting boutiques in Paris and looks to Pharrell for fashion inspiration. Hopkins mixes luxurious and intricate designer pieces with more casual options from retailers like ASOS with ease. In 2019, he told GQ that he dreams of starting his own clothing line in the future.

Odell Beckham Jr.:

Beckham graced the cover of SI's 2018 "Fashionable 50" issue to discuss his bold and distinct style, which is a mix of sport and street with a steady flow of designer labels. He recalled how his love of fashion started at an early age, including wearing a pink velvet blazer to a middle school dance. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver is often spotted in dramatic ensembles at fashion and award shows, and he even sported a designer kilt at the 2019 Met Gala.

Russell Westbrook:

If you Google best-dressed athletes, Westbrook is certain to sit at the top of any list. He instantly turns the hallways of NBA arenas into his personal catwalks with his bold pregame style. Westbrook's 15.9 million Instagram followers are regularly treated to snaps of his best outfits along with photos of his games and his adorable children. The Washington Wizards point guard loves to rock suits, overalls, bright colors and patterns, and he even occasionally dresses in matching outfits with his son.

Skylar Diggins-Smith:

Diggins-Smith regularly steals the show in her self-described "tomboy chic" off-duty looks and sophisticated red carpet styles. The Phoenix Mercury star loves bold lip colors, leather jackets and backward caps. In the WNBA's Orlando bubble this season, Diggins-Smith used her platform and pregame style to honor Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot eight times by plainclothes officers serving a narcotics search warrant at her apartment on March 13.

Along with "Best Dressed," SI will also recognize:

* Game of the Year, presented by Brooks Brothers

* Breakout of the Year, presented by Emsculpt Neo

* Player of the Year, presented by Yappa

* Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, presented by Wheaties

* 2020 Sportsperson of the Year recipients

The all-new SI Awards will honor some of the best athletes in the world when it announces the winners on Dec. 19th. Tune into the free global broadcast starting at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Facebook via the Sports Illustrated Facebook page. The broadcast will also be simulcast by our partner LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.