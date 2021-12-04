Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Hornets forward Gordon Hawyard and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar headline the list of nominees for Sports Illustrated's Gamer of the Year award.

The award will be presented on Dec. 7 during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show, when SI's Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year, Play of the Year and other awards will be announced.

To find the ultimate winner, you can follow the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. The SI Awards Show will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

Here are the 2021 nominees for Sports Illustrated's Gamer of the Year Award

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kyler Murray

Gordon Hayward

Neymar

Along with Gamer of the Year, SI will also recognize:

The event will be cohosted by TV host Cari Champion and DJ Khaled in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7. It will feature appearances from the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski, LaMelo Ball, Candace Parker and more, as well as performances from 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.