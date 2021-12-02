Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year will be revealed during the annual Sports Illustrated Awards Show on Dec. 7.

SI will also be hand out a number of other awards during the event. Among them is the Smooth Play of the Year Award. An all-time great Final Four moment, a crazy viral play from the FCS level, and outrageous shots in college soccer and the PGA Tour are nominated for the honor.

To find the ultimate winner, you can follow the broadcast at 8 p.m. ET across SI's social media channels. The SI Awards Show will also be simulcast by LiveXLive across at least 20 other platforms, including SportsIllustratedAwards.com, LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

Here are the 2021 nominees for Sports Illustrated's Smooth Play of the Year Award

Jordan Spieth's incredible blind Ryder Cup flop shot

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs's Final Four buzzer beater vs. UCLA

Marshall's Jamil Roberts's overtime goal to win the school's first men's soccer title

South Dakota's final play tip drill Hail Mary to beat rival South Dakota State

Jordan Spieth

Spieth had one of the most incredible moments of September's Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Faced with what looked like a truly impossible shot, Spieth hit a flop shot over a roughly 10-foot tall ridge, somehow clearing it and landing just a few feet from the hole for a tap-in.

The momentum from the swing almost sent Spieth into the water for a swim, which he says was not for show.

“It was kind of one of those shots you practice as a kid for fun,” Spieth said after the round. “You don’t ultimately want to have it, and chances of it going there, you could roll a thousand balls off the green and you’re not going to end up there.”

Jalen Suggs

The 2021 NCAA Tournament was not lacking in drama, and the Final Four showdown between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA lived up.

Gonzaga star guard Jalen Suggs put an incredible stamp on one of the best games in tournament history, taking an inbounds pass with 3.3 seconds left in overtime with the game tied at 90, racing up the court, and heaving a running three from just beyond half court. The bank was open, and the Bulldogs clinched a spot in the national title game.

Jamil Roberts

Marshall University scored its first-ever men's soccer national championship in May, on the foot of Jamil Roberts. The Sporting KC draftee was in the perfect spot to score a rebound off the post, putting the Thundering Herd past No. 3 Indiana with the golden goal in overtime.

"This is the best way to finish this incredible season. I've got to keep this momentum going once I join up with Sporting," he said after the game. "It was a mutual decision between myself, the staff at Marshall and the staff at Sporting. We agreed that I would be in a lot better shape if I remained in Huntington and brought a national championship home. To bring that bit of joy in such a difficult year back to Huntington, to put a smile on their face—that makes it all worth it for me."

South Dakota Hail Mary

South Dakota trailed rival South Dakota State 20–17 with just one second to play in the heated rivalry game between the two FCS squads. Carson Camp let one launch from his own 43-yard line, into a mass of Coyotes and Jackrabbits just short of the goal line.

After a number of SDSU defenders got their hands on the ball, South Dakota's Jeremiah Webb snagged it, falling into the end zone for the 23–20 win.

Along with Breakthrough Athlete of the Year, SI will also recognize:

Candace Parker, LaMelo Ball, Rob Gronkowski, Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee are set to appear in Hollywood, Fla. on Dec. 7. The event will be co-hosted by DJ Khaled and sportscaster and TV host Cari Champion, with musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ Irie.