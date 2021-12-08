Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Olympians Suni Lee, Caeleb Dressel Win SI's Athlete of the Year

Author:
Suni Lee and Caeleb Dressel win SI Athlete of the Year

Caeleb Dressel and Suni Lee have come a long way since standing on the podium multiple times during the Tokyo Olympics. Now, they add Sports Illustrated's Athlete of the Year award to their collection. 

Both gold medalists were honored for rising to the top of their respective sports—Lee in gymnastics and Dressel in swimming—on Tuesday night during The Sports Illustrated Awards.  

"The one thing that I would say would be you don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great," Lee, 18, said. "And I think that's something that's so important because people tend to get caught up in trying to live up to a standard."

The first-generation Hmong American brought home silver in the team final, and went on to snag gold in the women's all-around competition and a bronze on the uneven bars. Lee was honored earlier this year on the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world earlier this year, finding herself under the "Pioneers" subcategory.

But, she almost did not make it to the Tokyo Olympics, sharing on Tuesday that she almost quit gymnastics because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

SI Recommends

"It was just really hard for me to keep stay motivated," Lee said. "But I think the one thing that kept me going was my parents and my coaches for pushing me to be my best every single day."

Dressel, 25, made history while in Tokyo as he swam six different events )12 total swims), set record-breaking times and brought home five gold medals. He's only the third American male swimmer to win three individual golds during a single Summer Games.

When accepting his Athlete of the Year award, he gave insight on an argument he had with his coach at the height of the pandemic in June 2020. Dressel had been training for months on end "with no guarantee of having a pool at the end of the summer." He grew frustrated and formulated an argument that he would later yell at his coach. 

"He looks at me and he says, 'You know, that all sounds great. You just tell me what you want for me.' And my jaw hit the ground because he was supposed to be yelling back at me. I realized I needed a coach," Dressel said. "And that moment, I've never been more humbled in my life because to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm really good at swimming fast, but I don't know how to swim fast. I need someone to teach me that." 

The only thing Dressel said he will take credit for is that he's "a really good listener." 

"And [coach] Troy's the guy that tells me what to do. My family in the front row, my wife, my agent. I have people who tell me what to do, and that's what I'm good at."

YOU MAY LIKE

Tom Brady: Sportsperson of the Year
Play
Sportsperson

Tom Brady Wins the 2021 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

The quarterback earns this honor for the second time, 16 years after the first, for a year defined by victory in Super Bowl LV and—in the midst of an MVP-caliber encore—victory over time itself.

south-dakota-hail-mary
Sportsperson

South Dakota's Hail Mary Wins SI's Play of the Year

The Coyotes beat rivals South Dakota State with a miraculous tip-drill touchdown.

JuJu Smith-Schuster warms up before a game
Play
Sportsperson

JuJu Smith-Schuster Wins SI's Gamer of the Year Award

The Steelers receiver beat out Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Hornets forward Gordon Hawyard and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

max johnson
College Football

LSU Quarterback Max Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Johnson, a sophomore, has appeared in 18 games over the past two seasons, throwing for 3,883 yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach.
Extra Mustard

New Bill in Oklahoma Legislature Includes Dig At Lincoln Riley

A state senator wants to "honor" the former Sooners head coach in a new bill.

Outside of SoFi Stadium
Extra Mustard

Marcus Spears Really, Really Wants a Bucs-Pats Super Bowl

"Very rarely do we get debates answered, for real in sports. ... We may not need anything more than we need this."

Jim Knowles coaching the Oklahoma State defense.
College Football

Ryan Day Announces Jim Knowles as New Ohio State DC

After a disappointing defensive season, the Buckeyes made a move.

jason garrett
College Football

Report: Jason Garrett 'On the Radar' for Duke Job

Garrett was recently fired as the offensive coordinator of the Giants, and has spent his entire coaching career in the NFL.