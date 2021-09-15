Biles, Osaka, Brady Headline Time 100 Most Influential List

Some of sports' biggest names were honored on the Time 100 list of the most influential people in the world.

Included were U.S. women's gymnasts Simone Biles and Suni Lee, women's tennis icon Naomi Osaka, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, women's track and field legend Allyson Felix and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The list was separated into subcategories. Osaka and Ohtani were listed under "Icons," Lee found herself under "Pioneers" while teammate Biles led Brady and Felix under "Titans." And to commemorate the honor, Time asked other stars to pen essays on what the listed legends meant to them.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote Osaka's vulnerability that has been on full display as she commented publicly about her mental health and went on to highlight that during the 2020 U.S. Open, she wore masks with the names of seven Black Americans recently killed, including Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor.

"We all have the capacity to make a difference," Wilson wrote. "But sometimes, someone’s sphere of influence is so great, they can change a culture, change a society, change a whole world. Naomi Osaka has the power to do that."

On the same day that Time released the list, Biles was among the U.S. gymnasts to provide testimony at the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. In addition to being outspoken about the abuse they endured, Biles has been an advocate for mental health.

While at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles withdrew herself not just from the team final but also the individual all-around event, vault and uneven bars and the final for floor for two reasons—her mental health and a bad case of the "twisties."

"What she embodies truly reflects the endless potential of Black women," women's tennis legend Serena Williams wrote. "I wish I had her to look up to when I was younger and trying to realize my dreams."

Lee found herself in an unexpected spotlight when teammate Biles withdrew from the team final in Tokyo. The first-generation Hmong-American became an even more key member of the squad as they brought home silver in the team final. She went on to snag gold in the women's all-around competition and a bronze on the uneven bars.

"As the first Hmong American Olympian, Suni has an impact that extends far beyond any border or sport—it signifies representation," Nastia Liukin, a five-time Olympic medalist, wrote. "This milestone has and will continue to inspire the Hmong community, but it also sends a simple yet powerful message to underrepresented people everywhere: Dream big because anything is possible."

Alex Rodriguez highlighted how Ohtani is "the modern-day Bambino," going on to write, "If you were to Frankenstein every unique talent into one player, you’d get Shohei Ohtani. He has the power of Bryce Harper, the pitching of Max Scherzer and the speed of Trea Turner."

Soccer legend David Beckham wrote about Brady in a similar light, who is coming off of his 10th Super Bowl appearance, seventh championship and was named the Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time. Beckham penned, in part, "He is a true competitor; his unmatched dedication to the sport, his leadership on the field, his strength both mentally and physically, and his courage are what makes Tom Brady a champion and a personal hero of mine."

Felix became the most decorated U.S. Olympic track and field athlete while In Tokyo after she, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu won gold in the women's 4x400-meter relay. She continues the champion-level success off the track as she fights for mothers and the next generation.

"She’s thoughtful, generous and knows she has the responsibility of being a role model for girls and boys who look up to her," wrote Michelle Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist and a five-time world-champion figure skater. "I think Allyson sets an extraordinary example as a mother, as a woman and as an athlete. She has already paved the way in so many areas, including fighting for new maternity policies that will help the next generation of mothers and athletes.

"That will have a ripple effect that goes on forever."