Sideline reporter Sergio Dipp was the unexpected star of the second of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. His oddly stilted report on Broncos and Chargers coaches Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn made him an instant sensation, and he seemed at first to be taking his sudden fame in stride.

A lot of the reaction to Dipp’s ill-fated MNF debut was positive, supportive of a young guy who was clearly nervous to be appearing on such a big stage and in his second language no less. He tweeted a couple of jokes early in the night but his tone suddenly changed with a video posted at about 5 a.m. local time.

Thank you...



And God bless America.🇺🇸✔️ pic.twitter.com/mYXwBNFB6g — Sergio Dipp (@SergioADippW) September 12, 2017

Dipp began by talking about the Sept. 11 terror attacks and growing up as a minority in America before transitioning to his appearance on ESPN.

“Growing up in the American environment as a minority, a minority like head coaches Vance Joseph and Anthony Lynn,” Dipp said, appearing to read from prepared remarks. “So all I wanted to do is to show some respect, making my debut as a minority on American national TV. The biggest stage out there. On the most heartfelt day in this great country made up by immigrants and on some people’s perspective, it all went wrong. But I truly meant no disrespect because all I wanted to do was to show some love to two historical head coaches. Hopefully I’ll have another chance and be sure I’ll make the most out of it.”

It was an oddly serious turn to what had been a pretty humorous story. He certainly has no reason to apologize and it would be ludicrous to suggest his report was disrespectful in any way. While Dipp is right that some people thought “it all went wrong,” there are also plenty of people who recognize Dipp’s blunder without blaming him for it. It looks like the negative voices outweighed the positive in Dipp’s mind, though.