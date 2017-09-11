By all accounts, Tony Romo’s debut as a broadcast was a rousing success. Nothing illustrates that better than this compilation of clips from Sunday’s broadcast.

“We’ve got a free safety blitz off the edge.”

“I got five dollars this a run to the left.”

Romo spent most of Sunday’s Raiders-Titans game calling out what the teams were going to do before they did it.

Tony Romo's going to be so good at this. pic.twitter.com/uCj4cxomJX — Jack Fritz (@Jack_Fritz34) September 11, 2017

Even though he’s replacing the widely derided Phil Simms on CBS’s top team, many people questioned how Romo would fare in his first foray into broadcasting. Thus far, it looks like his football smarts will prove much more valuable than any television training.