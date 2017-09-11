Tech & Media

Tony Romo Spent His TV Debut Calling Out Exactly Which Play Each Team Was About to Run

0:47 | Tech & Media
Media Circus: 32 Thoughts on the NFL's Opening Weekend
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

By all accounts, Tony Romo’s debut as a broadcast was a rousing success. Nothing illustrates that better than this compilation of clips from Sunday’s broadcast. 

“We’ve got a free safety blitz off the edge.”

“I got five dollars this a run to the left.”

Romo spent most of Sunday’s Raiders-Titans game calling out what the teams were going to do before they did it. 

Tech & Media
How Did Tony Romo Do in His CBS Broadcast Debut?

Even though he’s replacing the widely derided Phil Simms on CBS’s top team, many people questioned how Romo would fare in his first foray into broadcasting. Thus far, it looks like his football smarts will prove much more valuable than any television training. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters