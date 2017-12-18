John Skipper's resignation as President of ESPN Monday morning was a shock to people in and out of Bristol. In a statement, Skipper said he was leaving to take care of a substance addiction that has has stuggled with for many years.

The news was just the latest bombshell in a year filled with controversy and trouble for the World Wide Leader.

Throughout 2017, ESPN stayed in the headlines because of internal decisions and the behavior, usually on social media, of their talent. Below is a look back at the various ESPN stories that made waves over the past 12 months.

Jan. 30: Donald Trump's travel ban immediately sparks protests. SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele takes to Instagram to complain about said protests inconveniencing her travel plans, which sparks backlash.

Feb. 14: Former tennis analyst Doug Adler sues ESPN for wrongful termination. Adler claims he described Venus Williams as having a "guerrilla" style of play during a Jan. 18 match, rather than "gorilla" style of play, the latter of which was interpreted by ESPN as a racist remark and led to his dismissal.

April 28: SportsCenter host, Linda Cohn, says, ESPN "forgot their core" and that if anyone wanted to "ignore the fact" that ESPN had gotten political, "they're blind," during a radio interview. It later comes out that ESPN management told Cohn to stay home for a day as a disciplinary measure.

May 17: Mike Golic's son, Jake, rips ESPN on Twitter after the network cancels Mike & Mike.

.@espn am I allowed to tweet that you guys are idiots now, or do I need to wait a year to announce that? — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

Live look at the higher ups at espn. pic.twitter.com/WchLMCTo6k — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

Love reading the tweets about how stupid ESPN is for breaking up M&M. All going as planned guys?? — Jake Golic (@JGolic88) May 17, 2017

May 31: Mass layoffs hit ESPN with approximately 100 staffers losing their jobs, including many on-air personalities.

Aug. 22: After white supremacist rallies in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN pulls play-by-play man Robert Lee from calling Sept. 2 William & Mary-Virginia football game.

Aug. 22: ESPN suspends writer Mike Wise after he tweets fake quotes attributed to Nick Saban.

Aug. 23: Radio host Ryen Russillo is arrested in Jackson, Wyo., for criminal entry. ESPN suspends him for two weeks.

Sept. 11: SportsCenter host Jemele Hill tweets that Donald Trump is a "white supremacist." The following day, the White House calls for ESPN to fire Hill.

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Sept. 15: ESPN radio host Mike Greenberg indicates that Andrew Luck's time with the Colts may soon be over. NFL reporter Adam Schefter shuts down Greenberg's report while Mike Golic Jr., Greenberg's partne's son, mocks him on the radio.

Oct. 9: ESPN suspends Jemele Hill two weeks for "a second violation of our social media guidelines" after Hill tweets that fans should boycott Jerry Jones' advertisers.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Oct. 23: ESPN President, John Skipper, cancels, Barstool Van Talk after one episode, saying. Skipper says he "erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content."

Nov. 29: Layoffs hit again. This time, approximately 150 people lose their jobs at ESPN.

Dec. 2: College football play-by-play Steve Levy credits "our own Brett McMurphy" for breaking the news that UCF coach Scott Frost was leaving for Nebraska. McMurphy was laid off from ESPN in April.

Dec. 12: ESPN suspends NFL analysts Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis while they investigate allegations of sexual harassment while the two worked at NFL Network.

Dec. 14: The Boston Globe publishes a story that details alleged sexual harassment and the mistreatment of women at ESPN, with SportsCenter anchor John Buccigross and fantasy sports analyst, Matthew Berry, being accused of inappropriate behavior.

Dec. 18: President John Skipper resigns, citing the need to get treatment for a substance addiction.