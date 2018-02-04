Dodge Truck Super Bowl Commercial Uses Audio From Martin Luther King’s Last Speech

This was a terrible idea. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

Dodge thought the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death would be a good time to use the civil rights icon’s words to sell pickup trucks. 

Dodge aired a commercial for its Ram truck series during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl featuring a voiceover of an MLK speech. The beginning of the ad notes that King delivered the sermon—known as “The Drum Major Instinct”—on Feb. 4, 1968. It was one of the last speeches King ever delivered—he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968. 

The spot was widely panned on social media by viewers, who viewed it as a cynical attempt to co-opt King’s words. 

Dodge also aired a humorous Viking-themed commercial earlier in the game. 

