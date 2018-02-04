Dodge thought the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death would be a good time to use the civil rights icon’s words to sell pickup trucks.

Dodge aired a commercial for its Ram truck series during the second quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl featuring a voiceover of an MLK speech. The beginning of the ad notes that King delivered the sermon—known as “The Drum Major Instinct”—on Feb. 4, 1968. It was one of the last speeches King ever delivered—he was assassinated in Memphis on April 4, 1968.

The spot was widely panned on social media by viewers, who viewed it as a cynical attempt to co-opt King’s words.

I know how much MLK loved big nasty troop-respecting trucks — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) February 5, 2018

Dodge for real just used an MLK Jr. speech to show a bunch of white people doing random stuff around trucks so 2018 is going well. — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) February 5, 2018

MLK didn’t say, “I have a dReAM.” — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) February 5, 2018

Man, that MLK excerpt. That was some pure truth right there. — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 5, 2018

Using an MLK speech to sell pickup trucks seems just a liiiittle tone deaf, no? — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) February 5, 2018

Using MLK Jr. speeches to sell trucks during Black History Month? 😒 — Britt Julious (@britticisms) February 5, 2018

Dodge also aired a humorous Viking-themed commercial earlier in the game.