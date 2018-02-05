Eagles fan Harold Kuntz tried to keep it together during his Sunday night sports update on KOTV in Tulsa. He really did. But sometimes fandom wins out over professionalism.

Judging by Kuntz’s Twitter feed, he was watching the game but he had to get on camera to deliver the sports update as the game was going down to the wire. That means he learned the final score while live on the air.

Let this be a lesson to all you kids out there: If you want to cover sports for a living, be warned that sometimes that means missing the biggest sports moments of your life.

[via FTW]