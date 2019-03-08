Late Thursday night, news came in that legendary Sports Illustrated golf writer Dan Jenkins had died at 89.

Jenkins was a member of TCU's golf team while in college and began his writing career with for the Fort Worth Press and the Dallas Times Herald before joining Sports Illustrated's staff. He spent over 25 years with Sports Illustrated, most notably writing about golf and college football.

Jenkins's writing touched many throughout the sports world, and his death was a major blow.

Sports journalism has lost a legend. Dan Jenkins is synonymous with golf, Texas and great writing - he is someone I will always look up to. I hope we all can celebrate his life and career at Augusta in April and at Colonial in May. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 8, 2019

His prose helped build my former employer.



Rest In Peace, Dan Jenkins. pic.twitter.com/aauiiPNVkw — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 8, 2019

I would not do what I do if I hadn’t read Dan Jenkins as a kid. RIP, Dan. Lights are dim at Goat Hills tonight. And I’m glad I saved this picture from the 2013 PGA in Rochester. pic.twitter.com/LT3EpA8LIC — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) March 8, 2019

Dan Jenkins wrote a lot of great stuff, and obviously he influenced golf writing more than just about anyone, but for my money, this lede (especially the first sentence) about Joe Namath is one of the best every written. Raising a glass to Dan tonight. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/r0iFT1LP0d — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 8, 2019

If you've ever gathered to golf with your buddies and wagered either money or pride or both, read Dan Jenkins piece about Goat Hills, the Texas course he grew up playing. One of the best pieces SI ever. https://t.co/NfLT4TbRXq — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 8, 2019

From six years ago at an APSE convention in Detroit. Me, with one of my heroes in the business, Dan Jenkins. He died today at 89. RIP to a legend. https://t.co/dRpTdqSEDr…/mac-e…/article227286574.html pic.twitter.com/ZMjhhD8DFf — Mike Harris (@TheAthleticMike) March 8, 2019

Gutted to hear that we have lost Dan Jenkins. One of the all-time great sportswriters and a huge influence on all of us. I loved seeing Jenkins in the press room at the majors - always a twinkle in his eye and a barb on his lips. Pouring one out tonight for His Ownself. — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) March 8, 2019

"In a story, you have to have a theme and an angle, you have to have a beginning, middle and an end. You have to have a defining moment and kick it to death. You gotta be able to recognize that, by the way. It probably takes experience."



Dan Jenkins was a real-life legend. RIP. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 8, 2019

Jenkins had four pieces included in Sports Illustrated's "60 Years, 60 Iconic Stories" tribute to the magazine's most famous stories published in 2014 ahead of its 60th anniversary. "The Glory Game At Goat Hills," which first appeared in the Aug. 16, 1965 issue, "The Sweet Life Of Swinging Joe,"which was published in the Oct. 17, 1966 issue, "The Disciples Of St. Darrell On A Wild Weekend," which originally ran in the Nov. 11, 1963 issue and "Nebraska Rides High," from the Dec. 6, 1971 issue were all republished.