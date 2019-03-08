Sports World Reacts to Death of Sports Illustrated Golf Writing Legend Dan Jenkins

Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Dan Jenkins died Thursday at 89.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 08, 2019

Late Thursday night, news came in that legendary Sports Illustrated golf writer Dan Jenkins had died at 89.

Jenkins was a member of TCU's golf team while in college and began his writing career with for the Fort Worth Press and the Dallas Times Herald before joining Sports Illustrated's staff. He spent over 25 years with Sports Illustrated, most notably writing about golf and college football.

Jenkins's writing touched many throughout the sports world, and his death was a major blow.

Jenkins had four pieces included in Sports Illustrated's "60 Years, 60 Iconic Stories" tribute to the magazine's most famous stories published in 2014 ahead of its 60th anniversary. "The Glory Game At Goat Hills," which first appeared in the Aug. 16, 1965 issue, "The Sweet Life Of Swinging Joe,"which was published in the Oct. 17, 1966 issue, "The Disciples Of St. Darrell On A Wild Weekend," which originally ran in the Nov. 11, 1963 issue and "Nebraska Rides High," from the Dec. 6, 1971 issue were all republished.

More Tech & Media

