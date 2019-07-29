Former Colts punter Pat McAfee is joining ESPN this season as a color analyst on Thursday night college football primetime games, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

According to Schefter, McAfee will also be making regular appearances on ESPN's morning show, Get Up. The news comes two months after McAfee expressed his disappointment for being passed over for ESPN's Monday Night Football team.

"I am so excited and ecstatic to get in the booth," McAfee said. "I've only been in the booth twice, but I've had the time of my life in there. When I didn't get Monday Night Football, I was a little disappointed. Thought about getting back into the kicking game."

McAfee said he was contacted by NFL coaches and asked to be a field goal kicker, but after his knee became inflamed following a full stress test, he turned his attention back on entering sports media.

McAfee, 32, spent eight seasons in Indianapolis before retiring in 2016. The two-time Pro Bowler partnered with Barstool Sports to start "The Pat McAfee Show" before parting ways with the company last August. He has since continued recording the show independently.

McAfee signed a multi-year contract with WWE in December and has served as a co-host for the company's NXT TakeOver shows before making his NFL broadcasting debut as an analyst with FOX during the Packers-Lions game on Dec. 30.

McAfee's new role will reunite him with former Colts teammate and quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and team him up with Adam Amin and Molly McGrath on the broadcast.